Spain leads Europe in monkeypox, struggles to check spread

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEPH WILSON and RENATA BRITO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — As a sex worker and adult film actor, Roc was relieved when he was among the first Spaniards to get a monkeypox vaccine. He knew of several cases among men who have sex with men, which is the leading demographic for the disease, and feared he could be next.

“I went home and thought, ‘Phew, my God, I’m saved,’” the 29-year-old told The Associated Press.

But it was already too late. Roc, the name he uses for work, had been infected by a client a few days before. He joined Spain’s steadily increasing count of monkeypox infections that has become the highest in Europe since the disease spread beyond Africa where it has been endemic for years.

He began showing symptoms: pustules, fever, conjunctivitis and tiredness. Roc was hospitalized for treatment before getting well enough to be released.

Spanish health authorities and community groups are struggling to check an outbreak that has already claimed the lives of two young men. They reportedly died of encephalitis, or swelling of the brain, that can be caused by some viruses. Most monkeypox cases cause only mild symptoms.

Spain has had 4,577 confirmed cases in the three months since the start of the outbreak, which has been linked to two raves in Europe, where experts say the virus was likely spread through sex.

The only country with more infections than Spain is the much larger United States, which has reported 7,100 cases.

In all, the global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 26,000 cases in nearly 90 countries since May. There have been 103 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West.

Health experts stress that this is not technically a sexually transmitted disease, even though it has been mainly spreading via sex among gay and bisexual men, who account for 98% of cases beyond Africa. The virus can be spread to anyone who has close, physical contact with an infected person, their clothing or bedsheets.

So part of the complexity of fighting monkeypox is striking a balance between not stigmatizing men who have sex with men while also ensuring that both vaccines and pleas for greater caution reach those currently in the greatest danger.

Spain has distributed 5,000 shots of the two-shot vaccine to health clinics and expects to receive 7,000 more from the EU in the coming days, its health ministry said.

To ensure that those shots get administered wisely, community groups and sexual health associations targeting gay men, bisexuals and transgender women are taking the lead.

In Barcelona, BCN Checkpoint, which focuses on AIDS/HIV prevention in gay and trans communities, is now contacting at-risk people to offer them one of the precious vaccines.

Pep Coll, medical director of BCN Checkpoint, said the vaccine rollout is focused on people who are already at risk of contracting HIV and are on preemptive treatment, men with a high number of sexual partners and those who participate in “chemsex” (sex with the use of drugs), as well as people with suppressed immune responses.

But there are many more people who fit those categories than doses.

“If we just consider the number of people (on prophylactic HIV treatment) plus the number of people with HIV, we are talking about some 15,000 people (just in Barcelona),” Coll said.

The lack of vaccines, which is far more severe in Africa than in Europe and the U.S., makes social public health policies key, experts say.

As with the coronavirus pandemic, contact tracing to identify people who could have been infected is critical. But, while COVID-19 could spread to anyone simply through the air, the close bodily contact that serves as the leading vehicle for monkeypox makes some people hesitant to share information.

“We are having a steady stream of new cases, and it is possible that we will have more deaths. Why? Because contact tracing is very complicated because it can be a very sensitive issue for someone to identify their sexual partners,” said Amós García, epidemiologist and president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology.

Spain says that most of its cases are among men who have sex with men and only 5% are women. But García insisted that will even out unless the entire public, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, grasps that having various sexual partners creates greater risk.

“The same thing happened with AIDS/HIV, when at one moment the group of men who had sex with men was the most affected (before spreading to other groups), and that can become the path that this takes if we are not able to send a strong message to society,” García said.

Given the dearth of vaccines and the trouble with contact tracing, more pressure is being put on encouraging prevention.

From the start, government officials ceded the leading role in the get-out-the-word campaign to community groups.

Sebastian Meyer, president of the STOP SIDA association dedicated to AIDS/HIV care in Barcelona’s LGBTQ community, said the logic was that his group and others like it would be trusted message-bearers with person-by-person knowledge of how to drive the health warning home.

While community associations that represent gay and bisexual men have bombarded social media, websites and blogs with information on monkeypox safety, Meyer says there is still a lot to be done.

Meyer, who is on the monkeypox advisory boards for both Spain’s national government and for regional authorities covering Barcelona, believes fatigue from the COVID-19 pandemic has played a part. Doctors advise people with monkeypox lesions to isolate until they have fully healed, which can take up to three weeks.

“When people read that they must self-isolate, they close the webpage and forget what they have read,” Meyer said. “We are just coming out of COVID, when you couldn’t do this or that, and now, here we go again ... People just hate it and put their heads in the sand.”

Meyer said that his group is currently brainstorming ways to revamp and relaunch their message.

“If you haven’t been selected for a vaccine, the answer is not to desperately hope that you’ll get one," he said. "The answer is to be more careful. That is much better than any vaccine.”

Recommended Stories

  • Law Firm Tries to Strike Fear Into Soldiers Over Monkeypox Vaccines

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAs monkeypox cases grow across the country, health officials are scrambling to play catch-up in deploying safe and effective vaccines to eligible Americans desperate to avoid painful rashes, among other symptoms caused by the disease. The shots have been in remarkably short supply, even as officials in cities from New York to San Francisco have declared public-health emergencies over the new outbreak.Thanks in part to these supply-chain i

  • U.S. officials declare monkeypox a public health emergency

    The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday as the national case total topped 6,600.

  • U.S. regulators defend requiring more data on monkeypox drug

    As U.S. monkeypox cases rise, U.S. health agencies in a medical journal article published on Wednesday defended their decision to require human trial data to show that SIGA Technologies' experimental drug TPOXX is safe and effective to treat the virus. U.S. agencies have been under pressure to ease access to the drug, which is being distributed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under a special "compassionate use" access that requires doctors to request it from the agency or their health department and enroll each patient in a study.

  • Guardant Health (GH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Guardant Health (GH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -80% and 4.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Judge rules that Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' makers

    The 'House of Cards' makers say they lost tens of millions of dollars after Kevin Spacey was fired from the show on allegations of sexual harassment.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Mainland China reported 539 coronavirus cases for Aug. 4, of which 222 were symptomatic and 317 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. * Australia's COVID-19 winter outbreak fuelled by the new Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 may have peaked early, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Thursday, as hospitals reported a steady fall in admissions over the past week. * The European Medicines Agency is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake.

  • Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention

    Republicans are to announce Friday whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, is the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville's refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • As monkeypox cases spread, experts predict future cases as health officials work to get it under control

    With rising monkeypox cases nationwide, health officials predict those numbers will continue to climb. Public health experts are working to get the spread under control. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/as-monkeypox-cases-spread-experts-predict-future-cases-as-health-officials-work-to-get-it-under-control

  • 4 Critically Injured in Lightning Strike Outside White House

    TwitterFour adults were hospitalized with “critical, life-threatening injuries” after an apparent lightning strike hit Lafayette Square, just a few dozen feet from the White House, a D.C. fire official said Thursday. The victims were identified as two men and two women, fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told The Daily Beast. Members of the U.S. Park Police and uniformed officers with the Secret Service witnessed the strike, according to Maggiolo, and rushed to perform life-saving measur

  • Surprising Ways Mushrooms Can Benefit Your Health and Wellness

    Research is finding they may help you live longer, stronger, and happier. Learn how fungi can upgrade your wellness in meaningful—and some surprising—ways.

  • Contraception and the Supreme Court: Why CVS, Walgreens allow pharmacists to deny birth control

    The Supreme Court hasn't weighed in for years on how far employers must go to accommodate workers' religion. Experts say that is likely to change.

  • Lindsay Lohan Made a Major Fashion Statement in Rare Photo of Her and Her New Husband

    The actress, who recently confirmed her marriage to financier Bader Shammas, is returning to Hollywood after a years-long hiatus.

  • agilon health, inc. (AGL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 04, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon.

  • In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests

    Khalil Ibrahim’s four sons are among thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament after storming the building last week in a stunning move that threw the country into a new era of political instability. Ibrahim is behind them all the way, he says — as are practically all his neighbors in Sadr City, the huge Baghdad district of millions of largely impoverished Shiites that is the heart of support for the cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support.

  • Iran holds mass funeral for Guard officers killed in Syria

    Mourners poured out onto the streets of Tehran on Thursday to pay their respects to several Iranian officers killed in Syria, a testament to the human cost of Iran’s involvement in the civil war and a public display of nationalist fervor as nuclear talks resume in Vienna. The remains of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard members were recently recovered in Khan Tuman, a village 9 miles (about 15 kilometers) south of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city that was for years the war’s most important front line. Iran has increasingly admitted casualties since it intervened to rescue Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, a ground presence that coincided with Russia’s air campaign and helped Assad recover control over most of the country.

  • China's Sanya holiday hotspot shuts duty-free malls, venues to curb COVID

    Sanya, a top tropical holiday destination on China's southern Hainan island, began closing its duty free malls on Friday in response to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Since China shut its international borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hainan's duty-free industry has boomed, becoming a vital channel for global brands from Gucci to Coach, La Mer to L'Oreal to reach Chinese shoppers. But Sanya International Duty Free City in Haitang Bay, run by China Duty Free Group and Hainan's largest offshore mall, shut for an undetermined period on Friday to prevent COVID-19 spreading, a post on its Weibo account said.

  • Thai central bank to test retail digital currency late this year

    Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expected to test its retail digital currency from late this year to the middle of 2023, as an alternative payment option. During the testing https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n3965.aspx, the retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be used in conducting cash-like transactions, like paying for goods and services, within limited areas and among about 10,000 retail users, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The BOT will assess the benefits and risks from the pilot project to formulate related policies and improve designs, it said.

  • Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'

    Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.

  • Couple Nabbed in College Student’s Mysterious Murder 12 Years Later

    Greenville County Sheriff's OfficeCops have nabbed a South Carolina couple they say shot and killed a 19-year-old college student before dumping his body on the side of a rural road outside Wichita, Kansas, in 2010.Kristopher and Candance Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody this weekend on murder charges in the death of German ‘Luis’ Clerici—an Argentine immigrant known for having a thick New Jersey accent in the heart of the midwest.At the time, Clerici’s death shocked his loved ones, inc

  • Here’s What To Know About Monkeypox Risk For Dogs (Or Cats)

    We're still learning which animals can contract monkeypox, but experts say the chances you can give your dog or cat the virus are slim.View Entire Post ›