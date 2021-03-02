Spain lowers coronavirus tally after recount, infection rate falls

FILE PHOTO: A police officer receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain revised downwards its tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday after eliminating those registered twice in the region of Catalonia and its health ministry said the rate of infection had also fallen.

Health ministry data said the new cumulative total was 3,130,184, down 74,347 cases versus Monday and the two-week incidence of the virus fell to 168 per 100,000 people from 176 the day before.

Even with the downward revision, the data showed 4,500 newly-registered infections across Spain and the death toll from the virus rose by 192 from Monday to 69,801.

After hitting an all-time high of 900 in January, which prompted Spanish regions to reinforce restrictive measures including nighttime curfews, the incidence of the virus has fallen sharply to its lowest levels since August.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catarina Demony and Barbara lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says, critics call for speedier reopening

    Chancellor Angela Merkel faced growing pressure to set out a clear roadmap to reopening German society from months of pandemic lockdown, with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz joining the chorus of voices saying existing plans did not go far enough. Draft plans, seen by Reuters, show ministers are planning to ease some restrictions beginning next week, a cautious approach that is likely to disappoint parents of school-age children and many business groups in Europe's largest economy. Scholz, his Social Democrat party's candidate to succeed the conservative Chancellor in this year's national election, called for more testing and vaccination to help speed the reopening process.

  • Odey’s Hedge Fund Surges Record 38% on Mega Short-Bond Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey’s flagship hedge fund has bounced back with a record gain as his highly leveraged bets against government bonds paid off.The Odey European Inc. fund surged 38.4% in February, the best monthly return in almost three decades of trading, according to an investor update seen by Bloomberg. The performance lifted this year’s gains to 51% -- a rare bright spot for a fund that’s suffered losses in five of the past six years.After getting burned by betting against stocks in booming markets, Odey is now targeting long-dated government bonds amid expectations that a post-pandemic economic recovery will fan inflation. The fund’s short exposure to bond trades totaled almost 800% of its net asset value at the end of January, mostly thanks to a single U.K. government security that matures in 2050, according to a separate investor letter.“The extreme bubble in the valuation of the long end of bond markets, which is the direct result of central bank buying, presents investors with the chance to enjoy the next forty years, sitting on the right investments,” Odey wrote to clients last month.A spokesman for London-based Odey Asset Management declined to comment.The fund benefited as the yield on the 0.625% bond due October 2050 surged almost 50 basis points in February. That was the most for a month since January 2009, and followed a global sell-off in long-dated bonds.Good news has recently been in short supply for Odey, who is currently fighting sexual assault charges that have clouded his future as a money manager. At the start of this year, he needed to make a return of 203% just to recover losses incurred since 2015, according to Bloomberg calculations.The Odey European fund managed $1.8 billion of assets at its peak in 2015, but shrunk to as low as 93 million euros ($112 million) as of January, leaving it with a relatively large proportion of assets that may be difficult to sell. Assets have increased since then due to portfolio gains.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine rollout under fire over doses for VIPs

    The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday confirmed that it diverted some COVID-19 vaccination doses meant for medical workers to VIPs as critics charged but said this involved a small fraction of inoculations. A health ministry statement said 10% of the 12,000 doses it received were given to the Palestinian national football team, government ministers, presidential guards and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization's topmost Executive Committee. But it said the other 90% went to health workers treating COVID-19 cases in intensive care units and emergency departments, and health ministry workers.

  • Tired of reading glasses? Eye drop submitted for FDA approval may help you read without them

    A new drug that could help more than 128 million Americans with presbyopia has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for approval.

  • COVID-19: Meat Worker Case Rates More Than 5 Times Lower Than General Population

    COVID-19: Meat Worker Case Rates More Than 5 Times Lower Than General PopulationPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 2, 2021WASHINGTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis of independent data reveals that COVID-19 infection rates among meat and poultry workers are more than five times lower than in the general U. population, 95% lower than peak case rates in the sector from May 2020.

  • Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire

    Nelson, who joined Beyond Meat in December 2015, will retire on May 5, but will remain as a consultant until May 5, 2023. The company's shares have jumped six fold under Nelson's watch since the IPO, but he has courted controversy after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier. Beyond Meat has counter-sued Don Lee Farms, according to food industry magazine Food Navigator, with a trial date set for June.

  • Sony, Planet Fitness, Beyond Meat, McDonald's and Yum! Brands highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Sony, Planet Fitness, Beyond Meat, McDonald's and Yum! Brands highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • How private equity squeezes cash from the dying U.S. coal industry

    Private equity firms are proving there’s still plenty of profit in the U.S. coal industry despite a decade of falling demand for the fossil fuel. Since the end of 2014, at least five U.S. private equity firms have bought coal plants in markets where regulators pay them to be on standby to provide emergency power when demand surges with extreme hot or cold weather, according to a Reuters review of U.S. regulatory disclosures and credit-rating agency reports. The lucrative investments illustrate how fossil fuels will remain an important part of the energy mix - and continue spinning off cash for investors - even years after demand for them peaks as the world transitions toward cleaner energy sources.

  • New Orleans archdiocese labels Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'morally compromised'; Merck to help manufacture it: Live COVID-19 updates

    2 pharmaceutical giants formed a historical collaboration to roll out more vaccine. Some church officials have sharp words for J&J. COVID-19 news.

  • Key West voters limited cruise ship traffic. State lawmakers will consider overruling them

    In November, Key West voters changed how the island will deal with the cruise ship industry.

  • U.S. downplays possibility of sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico

    The Biden administration on Monday downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. The remarks by White House press secretary Jen Psaki came before a video conference between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden, in which the Mexican leader was expected to ask the United States to consider sharing some of its COVID-19 vaccine supply.

  • Virgin Voyages cancels cruises until July; Holland America, Princess scrap Canadian cruises

    Virgin Voyages is one in a long list of cruise lines pushing back their restart date in U.S. waters.

  • Global oil demand recovery, gas growth ahead, say Aramco, Chevron CEOS

    The coronavirus pandemic last year wiped out a fifth of worldwide demand for fuel as billions of people stopped traveling and sheltered at home. Global demand for oil has recovered to around 94 million barrels per day (bpd) and could reach 99 million barrels per day (bpd)in 2022, said Aramco CEO Amin Nasser at IHS Markit's online CERAWeek conference. Diesel demand is at or above pre-pandemic levels due to door-to-door deliveries, though jet fuel lags as people avoid long flights, said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who spoke on a panel with Nasser.

  • 'I still don't have my money': IRS still hasn't processed millions of 2019 tax returns

    Detroit woman among many who struggle in 2021 to find out what happened to 2019 income tax refunds. IRS continues to deal with backlog of returns.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats are standing against working Americans

    Senate Judiciary Committee member predicts successful 2022 and 2024 for Republicans on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote