Spain’s Naturgy to Split Infrastructure Unit From Energy Business

(Bloomberg) -- Naturgy Energy Group SA shares fell the most in two years as investors digested a plan by Spain’s largest distributor of natural gas to split into two listed companies, separating the infrastructure business from its energy operations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shares retreated as much as 12% in Madrid on Friday, the most since March 2020, after analysts cast doubt on how the move will create shareholder value.

“Naturgy’s announced split could lead to some near-term upside potential but longer-term value crystallization is unclear,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Robert Pulleyn said in a note, adding that the company already trades at their “bull case” valuation.

Naturgy said the separation will help to accelerate growth in areas including renewable projects. While its largest foreign shareholders have been trying to obtain more value from the Spanish company, Chairman Francisco Reynes said the planned split is “not a response to anyone.”

The company in July cut its dividend by 25% as it announced plans to spend 14 billion euros ($16 billion) on green energy and networks over the next five years. The utility aims to boost installed renewable capacity to 14 gigawatts by 2025 from only 4.6 gigawatts in 2020 as it develops solar, onshore wind and storage technology.

Acquisitions, Leverage

Naturgy expects to complete the separation this year, dividing the part grouping liberalized businesses including renewable development and conventional generation from the unit holding the regulated infrastructure. The split “allows for broader merger and acquisitions opportunities with a clearer strategic fit” and “optimizes leverage and dividends,” the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Story continues

“Our preliminary hypothetical calculations around valuation imply an unequal split between NetworkCo over MarketsCo, with multiples appearing demanding for the latter versus peers,” the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Separately, analysts at Barclays said Naturgy’s plan to split in two makes sense from a strategic standpoint. Still, most of the benefits may have already been priced in, they said in a note.

The stock closed 1.7% higher on Thursday after the news was announced, having climbed 51% in 2021.

The companies will have the same shareholding structure after the separation, Naturgy said.

IFM Global Infrastructure, the Australian fund that bought an 11% stake in the Spanish company last year through an offer, now holds about 12%, according to Naturgy’s website. The bid for as much as 23% of the utility gave IFM a stake that’s smaller than those of Global Infrastructure Partners and CVC Capital Partners-backed Rioja, which each have about 21% of Naturgy. Spanish holding company Criteria Caixa SA is the biggest shareholder with a stake of 26.7%.

Naturgy shares were “already discounting” the expectation of further corporate action following the stake purchase by IFM last year, Credit Suisse analyst Stefano Bezzato said in a note. “Extracting further value will be challenging.”

(Updates stock price move in second paragraph, adds analyst comment in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.