Spain opens 2nd migrant camp on overrun Gran Canaria island

JOSEPH WILSON
·3 min read
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, migrants from Morocco walk along the shore escorted by Spanish police after arriving at the coast of the Canary Island, crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat. Spain’s government is scrambling to manage the steady stream of migrants to its Canary Islands from West Africa by opening a second holding camp, officials said Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, as political tensions rise in the Atlantic archipelago. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz, File)

Migrants Europe

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, migrants from Morocco walk along the shore escorted by Spanish police after arriving at the coast of the Canary Island, crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat. Spain’s government is scrambling to manage the steady stream of migrants to its Canary Islands from West Africa by opening a second holding camp, officials said Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, as political tensions rise in the Atlantic archipelago. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government is scrambling to manage the steady stream of migrants to its Canary Islands from West Africa by opening a second holding camp, officials said Wednesday, as political tensions rise in the Atlantic archipelago.

The establishment of a second temporary migrant processing center on the island of Gran Canaria comes amid increasing criticism from local authorities and human rights groups. Officials on the ground say that they can't adequately care for the thousands of migrants who have arrived by boat in recent weeks.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said authorities relieved pressure on an overrun makeshift shelter packed with nearly 2,300 migrants on the island's southwest coast by transferring around 200 of its occupants to a second camp set up on grounds provided by the military.

A pier on the quiet southwest coast of Gran Canaria has become the center of Spain’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Thousands of migrants who have survived the perilous journey in flimsy wooden or rubber boats have been kept on the Arguineguín pier for days on end. With the installation originally planned to shelter 400 people in Red Cross tents, many have slept on the concrete and spent hours exposed to the sun.

Officially, police can hold migrants who arrive without authorization for 72 hours, unless they need to be kept longer to complete a quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19. Municipal authorities said that 79 of those currently held on the pier had tested positive for the virus.

Humanitarian groups, however, said that various migrants they have interviewed say that they have spent longer than three days on the pier.

The new camp opening Wednesday will be able to hold 800 people in tents, according to the Interior Ministry. It has been set up at a decommissioned military ammunition dump at Barranco Seco. New arrivals, the ministry said, can be taken directly to the new camp instead of being held at the pier if needed.

The relief for the pier comes a day after 197 migrants were released from there without any provisions being made to house or feed them. That led to confusion among the migrants and residents.

Local mayor Onalia Bueno had to intervene to organize buses to take them to Las Palmas, the island’s capital city.

“We had to take control of the situation because we couldn’t have all these people wandering the streets or the island without any means,” Bueno said. “These people have the right to dignified shelter just like all those being kept in hotels.”

Normally, officials take those migrants who are released to housing provided by authorities in hotels, many of which have been left without clients because of the pandemic. A busload of 84 migrants were removed from the pier on Wednesday.

Canary lawmaker Ana Oramas told her fellow members of Spain’s Parliament that the situation was unsustainable after an influx of over 16,760 migrants to archipelago this year, a 1,000% from the same period in 2019. More than half of that total is from the last four weeks.

“The Canary Islands are a powder keg. They are a volcano waiting to explode,” Oramas told the Parliament on Wednesday.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said his ministry is studying what went wrong with the release of the nearly 200 without a place to go.

But Grande-Marlaska defended his government, saying that migrant arrivals fell by 50% from 2018 to 2019, in part thanks to deals struck by Spain and the European Union with Morocco and other countries. The minister is set to travel to Morocco for another meeting with its government on Friday. Flights to repatriate some migrants have also started.

“We see the migrants who arrive, but not those who we have prevented from coming and putting their lives at risk by putting them in the hands of mafias” of human trafficking, Grande-Marlaska said.

With at least 493 deaths recorded so far this year, the route to the Canary Islands has seen proportionally more deaths per every arrival than the Central Mediterranean journey from Libya to Italy or Malta.

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Human ageing process biologically reversed in world first

    The ageing process has been biologically reversed for the first time by giving humans oxygen therapy in a pressurised chamber. Scientists in Israel showed they could turn back the clock in two key areas of the body believed to be responsible for the frailty and ill-health that comes with growing older. As people age, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes – called telomeres – shorten, causing DNA to become damaged and cells to stop replicating. At the same time, "zombie" senescent cells build up in the body, preventing regeneration. Increasing telemere length and getting rid of senescent cells is the focus of many anti-ageing studies, and drugs are being developed to target those areas. Now scientists at Tel Aviv University have shown that giving pure oxygen to older people while in a hyperbaric chamber increased the length of their telomeres by 20 per cent, a feat that has never been achieved before. Scientists said the growth may mean that the telomeres of trial participants were now as long as they had been 25 years earlier.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Madeleine McCann suspect taken to hospital with broken ribs after incident in holding cell

    The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was reportedly rushed to hospital having suffered two broken ribs in a courthouse holding cell on Monday. It is understood that convicted paedophile Christian Brückner was taken away under armed guard and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints after the incident. The injuries are believed to have been suffered while the 43-year-old career criminal was in a holding cell awaiting a court appearance in connection with another offence. One source at the complex said there was “rioting” on site. The hearing in the northern German city of Braunschweig had to be delayed while he underwent treatment.

  • Boris Johnson was ‘very smart’ to call Joe Biden early, president-elect’s aide says

    Biden’s close friend also confirmed UK is very important to president-elect

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Trump Lost in Georgia after Depressing GOP Mail-In Vote, Secretary of State Raffensperger Claims

    President Trump likely lost the election in Georgia because his comments on mail-in voting led some Republican voters to avoid casting ballots, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger told Atlanta-based WSBTV on Tuesday.The state is conducting an automatic recount of the general election results because Joe Biden won by a slim margin of about 15,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. However, around 24,000 GOP voters who cast absentee ballots in the Republican primaries did not vote in the general election, according to Raffensperger.> Live exclusive at 4 on @wsbtv: the typically mild mannered @GaSecofState comes out swinging in our interview - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by discouraging mail in votes: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base" pic.twitter.com/1mM7Mmf8xi> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020“Either they did not vote absentee because they were told by the president, ‘Don't vote absentee, it's not secure’ — but then they did not come out and vote in-person,” Raffensperger said. Trump “would have won by 10,000 votes. He actually depressed, suppressed his own voting base.”The president has repeatedly assailed universal mail-in voting, in which states send ballots directly to every registered voter on file, as ripe for exploitation for voter fraud. However, the president’s messaging on the issue has sometimes failed to distinguish between “universal mail-in voting” and “absentee ballots.” In a tweet thread from July 10, Trump attempts to differentiate between “mail-in ballots” and “absentee ballots,” despite those terms being essentially interchangeable.> ….Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020Republican strategists warned over the summer that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting might depress GOP turnout in the general election.Voters in one study group “were confused about two different kinds of mail-in balloting,” Alabama secretary of state John Merrill told the Washington Post in August.With the general election finished, President Trump has alleged that Democrats employed widespread voter fraud to “steal” the election, and Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have called on Raffensperger to resign. Raffensperger, a Republican, has pushed back on claims that Georgia mishandled the election process.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."