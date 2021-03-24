Spain: Police question head of Islamic body in terror probe

ARITZ PARRA
·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police says it has briefly detained and questioned the highest-ranking representative of the Muslim community in Spain as part of a terrorism investigation.

Aiman Adlbi heads the Islamic Commission of Spain, or CIE, the organization that oversees everything from Muslim education to religious services in the country's more than 1,600 mosques and Muslim cultural communities.

A police spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said Wednesday that Adlbi was arrested late Tuesday and released after being questioned. She said that the arrest was motivated by “possible terrorism crimes.”

The arrest is connected to a 2019 judicial investigation that resulted in the arrests of at least 10 people - nine Spaniards and a Syrian national - who were accused of funding alleged extremist operations in Syria and other conflict zones.

The Islamic Commission of Spain didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany apologizes and drops plans for strict Easter COVID lockdown

    Germany will no longer implement a stricter shutdown over the Easter holiday period on April 1-5, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday, calling the plan a mistake and apologizing to citizens, reports AP. Why it matters: This is a speedy reversal of a portion of a plan announced Tuesday to extend COVID-19 restrictions in Germany another month, with a tightening of measures over Easter. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new restrictions faced public criticism due to the lack of public discussion preceding it and the breadth of logistical details that remain unanswered about it, per AP.Details: Merkel announced the change in plans after an impromptu call Wednesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states, which had helped concoct the original plan to extend the current lockdown until April 18 with an extra tightening of measures during the Easter holiday.What they're saying: “The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic,” Merkel said. “However, the idea ... was a mistake.""[O]f course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens,” she said.The big picture: Just last week German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that coronavirus cases in the country were rising at an "exponential rate," and that Germany does not have enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave of the virus.The weekend saw anti-lockdown protests in several cities in Germany, with 20,000 people filling the streets of the city of Kassel.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The US has been silent on Honduras's drug problem, but that might be about to change

    Analysis: The Biden administration is expected to take a cooler approach to President Hernández than Donald Trump did Members of the honduran opposition protest as the trial of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez in New York City Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images For the US, this is a painfully embarrassing fortnight to count Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández as a key ally in Central America. On Monday he was named in a New York federal courtroom as a co-conspirator in the conviction of his associate, Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, for smuggling tons of cocaine into the US, and receiving a $250,000 bribe from Fuentes, an alleged drug kingpin. Next week, the president’s brother, Tony Hernández, is expected to be sentenced in the same New York court for his own drug trafficking conviction. At his trial President Hernández was implicated by Devis Leonel Rivera, the leader of a Honduran cartel, “Los Cachiros”, who alleged the Honduran leader received millions of dollars in bribes from drug traffickers to protect cocaine shipments to the US. Rivera, who confessed to ordering 78 murders, cooperated with the DEA since 2013 before turning himself in the following year. He proved to be a devastating witness, providing a detailed account of his relationship with the Hernández family. Prosecutors in the Fuentes trial said President Hernández had vowed to use his country’s security forces to “flood the United States with cocaine” The president has rejected the allegations, describing the testimony implicating him as “false” and “obvious lies”, and has claimed success in restricting the flow of drugs through his country to the US. Despite the growing pile of incriminating testimony, Washington has been silent on the links between the Honduran government and drug money, in contrast the routinely vociferous condemnation of corruption in Venezuela, Cuba and other left wing Latin American states. “I think one of the frameworks that you can look at foreign policy towards Latin America with, is this lingering effect of the cold war,” said Christine Wade, the director of the international studies program at Washington College in Maryland. “In many foreign policy circles we have a tendency to look at the world, and in Latin America in particular, in terms of left and right, with the left as bad guys and the right as the good guys.” US policy towards Hernández has generally treated him as a staunch regional ally in dealing with migration and drug trafficking, at odds with the justice department’s legal pursuit of his family. Hernández has sought to draw on past familiarity with Joe Biden for his political survival, posting a photo of the two men together on his Twitter account after the November US election. “We will have to sit down, talk and see the progress that has been made” in Honduras, he told the Washington Post. He added: “I always felt that Biden was more pragmatic” than Trump, “and always very courteous.” But there are signs the tide is beginning to turn in Washington on the flamboyant Honduran leader. The Biden administration is expected to take a cooler approach to President Hernández than Donald Trump, who legitimised his reelection in 2017 despite widespread concerns about rigging. Trump hosted Hernández in Florida and claimed “We are stopping drugs like never before ”. The new administration has suspended Trump-era agreements with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador under which asylum-seekers had to apply from the central American countries for US asylum, in return for favourable treatment of their governments. Eight US senators introduced a bill in February to suspend security aid to Honduras because of what they called substantial evidence that President Hernández “has engaged in a pattern of criminal activity and used the state apparatus to protect and facilitate drug trafficking ”. “I think that in the last few months we’ve seen increasing congressional pressure on Central America, and I think that it is going to be really hard to keep looking the other way on Honduras,” Wade said. “The approach I suspect we’ll see from Biden will be more prescriptive and that’s inevitably going to mean addressing some of these corruption and organized crime issues.” But she added: “I think the general tenor of US policy won’t change. The preference of US policy in dealing with crime in the region is militarization ... I don’t necessarily expect that to change. We have a broken immigration system. That is most certainly not going to change overnight.”

  • EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What's the story? While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of the efforts of our European cousins. EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad. European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive. The plans, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, which some believe could put the UK’s vaccine rollout back by two months. So far around 10 million vaccines, mostly from Pfizer, have been sent from the Continent to the UK. Much of the recent anger in Brussels has been directed towards AstraZeneca, which has signed contracts with the UK that give Britain priority over the first 100 million vaccines the company produces, in exchange for R&D funding from the UK Government in the early stages of the pandemic. The company says it has been hit with supply issues, and while it is legally bound to protect the doses destined for Britain, its EU contract only demands its “best reasonable efforts”. So AstraZeneca jabs produced abroad have been sent to the UK, while doses manufactured in Britain have stayed here. As a result, the company has delivered just 30 per cent of the doses promised in its EU contract for the first quarter of 2021. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had initially planned to keep vaccines in the EU by using an obscure legal mechanism buried in the Lisbon Treaty, which allows officials to take control of factories and re-route the jabs to European arms. Now it seems the latest plans would only be triggered if the country receiving the vaccines had a strong vaccine rollout programme and its own manufacturing plants. In a press conference on Wednesday, officials introduced the concepts of "reciprocity and proportionality". "Open roads should run in both directions," Ms von der Leyen said. That loosely translates to: Does the country of destination need jabs more than the EU? And does the EU get anything back? Looking back This is not the first time that EU leaders have found themselves in hot water over the AstraZeneca jab. In January, the EU approved export restrictions on vaccines, but they can only be used if the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the EU, and if the country where the vaccines are headed is not considered vulnerable. So the controls haven’t been used yet, and they expire this month. Meanwhile, European politicians themselves have seriously undermined public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine by suggesting publicly that it does not work in the elderly population, or that it may increase the risk of blood clots. Emmanuel Macron has withdrawn his earlier comments about the use of the jab in the over-65s – but polling suggests the majority of the population in many EU states now don’t trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, and may turn it down if one was offered. That could later be an issue for the EU, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and store, cheaper to manufacture and could be the answer to the bloc’s ailing rollout effort. The pressure on European politicians is exacerbated by what looks like a third wave of coronavirus cases on the Continent, which could significantly raise the death rate there if more people are not jabbed soon. Anything else? The latest row centres on the export of jabs from a specific factory contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca jabs in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Boris Johnson has indicated that the UK would be willing to share the output of that factory with the EU, but the Commission wants access to vaccines produced in factories in Britain too. Ms von der Leyen has called for “reciprocity” of vaccine exports, while a diplomat painted the EU as the “pharmacist of the world,” merrily handing out jabs to 33 countries while its own people miss out. The UK is unlikely to give up any jabs manufactured in Britain, at risk of slowing down its rollout programme and squandering the opportunity to end lockdown sooner. Mr Johnson has said that the UK thinks any contracts signed should be respected – which is a way of saying that Britain is happy to continue to receive preferential treatment in exchange for its early support of the AstraZeneca jab and the hard negotiating of the UK vaccines taskforce. The stern words on both sides of the Channel are reminiscent of endless debates over Brexit, but in this round of talks the EU has no need to keep British voters and the Eurosceptic media on side. EU diplomats have been privately briefing journalists that all the Commission wants is “fairness” and views the issue as a problem with AstraZeneca, rather than with the UK. Several EU figures, including Micheal Martin, the Irish Prime Minister, have said they would prefer to avoid a ban altogether and work out the supply issues through negotiation. But if officials move to block vaccines that would otherwise have been administered in Britain, Government sources say the UK could retaliate with bans on its own exports to the EU in a “tit-for-tat” move. That would see relations between Britain and its neighbours break down even further. Refresher take This political debate is viewed with exasperation from scientists and health officials, who point out that everyone will eventually need to be vaccinated anyway because the virus travels across borders. But UK officials know that any threat to the vaccine drive risks delaying the timetable for the end of lockdown, which is set to be completely eased by June 21. Other issues with supply – notably from a factory in India – have increased the pressure on ministers to keep the vaccine effort on track and the exports from the EU rolling. With Britain passing a year since the first lockdown this week, the political price for letting the roadmap slip will be extremely high. Mr Johnson has spent the last four years telling the electorate that the UK can be more successful when it is independent from Europe. Now he has the chance to prove it.

  • 'Inequality still exists': Congresswoman to hold hearing on pay gap on Equal Pay Day

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney is holding a hearing on Equal Pay Day to examine the pay gap, the the disproportionate inequalities women of color face and more.

  • Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality

    A motorist trapped in a car in Sydney on Wednesday became the first fatality of the Australian east coast floods. The car was trapped in floodwater in northwest Sydney at dawn and emergency services recovered the car with a body inside early afternoon, officials said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the Parliament’s condolences to the family of the man who died at Glenorie.

  • North Korea conducts first weapons test of Biden presidency

    Senior administration officials said it was "normal" activity for North Korea and the actions were not covered under United Nations Security Council resolutions that put limits on the country's nuclear program.

  • Indian federal police charge 71 anti-Vedanta protesters over 2018 violence, sources say

    India's federal police have charged 71 people for rioting and arson during deadly protests over environmental concerns at Vedanta Ltd's copper smelter in Tamil Nadu state three years ago, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Police opened fire to beat back the protesters in the southern seaside town of Thoothukudi where 13 people were killed, causing national outrage and the subsequent closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in May 2018 for alleged pollution. The Central Bureau of Investigation has framed charges on 17 counts including damage to public property and possession of deadly weapons, one of the sources said.

  • The Latest: Belgium heads to lockdown amid spike in cases

    Belgium is reintroducing strict lockdown measures in response to a surge of new coronavirus infections. The government announced schools would be closed on Monday and residents would have limited access to non-essential businesses starting Wednesday night. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says the virus variant first identified in Britain is likely taking a heavy toll on the health of the country’s people.

  • Confront your colonial past, Council of Europe tells Portugal

    Europe's top human rights group said on Wednesday that Portugal must do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade in order to help fight racism and discrimination in the country today. The comments by the Council of Europe come as debate in Portugal over how to remember its history heated up in recent months as the country prepares to unveil its first memorial to victims of slavery, in Lisbon. The memorial - rows of palm trees painted in black - was designed by Angolan artist Kiluanji Kia Henda and funded by Lisbon council.

  • Germany shelves new anti-missile weapon and turns to drone defense

    The announcement comes after months of studying options between the costly TLVS platform, aimed at destroying sophisticated missiles and aircraft, and cheaper weapons for intercepting enemy drones.

  • Saudi-led coalition clears four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Hodeidah port: sources

    The Saudi-led coalition has cleared four fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Yemen's internationally recognised government said on Wednesday it had approved entry of some vessels. The move came after the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has been battling the coalition for six years and controls most large urban centres in Yemen, said it would only agree to a Saudi ceasefire proposal if an air and sea blockade were lifted. Four vessels, including two carrying a total of 45,000 tonnes of gas oil, a ship loaded with 5,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and a fourth tanker with 22,700 tonnes of fuel oil have received clearance from the coalition, the sources said.

  • Merkel drops Easter shutdown plan for Germany, apologizes

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped plans for a five-day shutdown over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. Merkel announced the decision after a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group, faced with rising coronavirus infections, had come up early Tuesday with the unexpected plan for tighter restrictions over Easter.

  • New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico

    There are about three times as many red snapper as previously estimated in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a study released Wednesday about the popular game and table fish over which recreational anglers and federal regulators have fought for years. The $12 million Great Red Snapper Count estimated that the Gulf holds about 110 million adult red snapper -- those at least 2 years old. A 2018 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine fisheries’ estimate was about 36 million.

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Lawyers who visited migrant children say Trump’s border closure turned youngsters into ‘political pawns’

    Some children say they had one shower in seven days

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’