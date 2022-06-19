Spain’s Premier Trounced by Conservatives in Regional Election

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main opposition party won a landslide election victory in the country’s most populous region on Sunday, adding to the uphill battle Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces to win re-election next year.

The Popular Party took 57 out of 109 seats in Andalusia’s parliament with 99% of the votes tallied, giving the conservatives an absolute majority and more than doubling the size of their caucus, four years after they ousted Sanchez’s Socialists from power in a historic stronghold.

The Socialists, or PSOE, shed two seats to 31, tumbling to the worst result in a region it ruled for 36 years. The far-right Vox party gained two seats to 14, falling short of polls showing bigger gains.

Sanchez and his government have been struggling to cope with the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has helped push inflation to the highest in more than three decades and sparked protests over soaring fuel prices in the euro area’s fourth-largest economy.

Sanchez, 50, has indicated he plans to call a general election in December 2023. While the PSOE retains a slight lead in national opinion polls, the Popular Party has narrowed the gap in recent months. In office since 2018, Sanchez has also been plagued by regular run-ins with his junior partner in government, the far-left Podemos party.

The PP’s coalition partner in Andalusia, the center-right Ciudadanos party, failed to garner enough votes Sunday for a seat in the regional parliament.

With about 18% of the country’s population, Andalusia is a key battleground in a nation where politics is still overshadowed by the Catalan secession crisis. The southern region around Seville is one of the poorest in the country.

