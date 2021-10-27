Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEPH WILSON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For the second time in a month, a member of Spain’s government met with Algerian officials on Wednesday to guarantee the European country’s supply of natural gas after Algeria closes a pipeline that runs through Morocco this weekend.

While a leader in wind and solar power, Spain still relies heavily on energy imports, and Algeria provides over a third of its natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will augment skyrocketing energy prices that have made electricity bills a major problem for its left-wing coalition government.

The trip by Spain’s deputy prime minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, to Algiers came only a month after the country's foreign minister travelled to the Algerian capital to discuss the gas supply that Spain fears could be a collateral victim of Algeria’s diplomatic spat with Morocco.

After meeting with Algeria's minister for energy and mining, Mohamed Arkab, Ribera thanked him for “his pledge to ensure the viability of the transport of natural gas and to honor the commitments for its purchase between different Algerian and Spanish companies.”

Algeria has said it won’t renew an agreement set to expire on Sunday that has kept its natural gas flowing through Morocco and onward to Spain for the past 25 years.

The pipeline that travels across northwest Africa before a short crossing of the Mediterranean at Zahara de los Atunes on the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar supplied Spain with just over 10% of all its natural gas in 2020, according to CORES, Spain’s public corporation that watches over its strategic energy reserves.

A second, longer pipeline from Algeria to Almería in Spain’s southeastern shore currently provides 16% of its total natural gas imports.

There are plans to boost that pipeline’s capacity from eight to 10 million square meters in the coming months. Even so, that won't fully make up the shortfall unless boats can bring in enough liquefied natural gas to Spain directly from Algeria.

Ribera said that her counterpart also agreed to be prepared in case Spain requested to increase the supply of natural gas.

Spain’s diplomatic mission comes amid a spike in energy prices across Europe that are hitting the Iberian peninsula hard and driving up electricity bills for homes and businesses.

Ribera, a respected environmental policy maker, has been tasked by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to find a solution.

She called Spain’s relations with Algeria regarding the supply of natural gas “capital for the wellbeing of Spanish society.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can’t be called ‘victims’ in court, judge rules

    But defense attorneys may call them ‘arsonists’ or ‘looters’ judge says ahead of contentious trial over fatal shooting of two men Kyle Rittenhouse faces felony charges of homicide in the shooting and deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock The people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August cannot be referred to as “victims” by prosecutors in

  • AC Milan halves full-year losses as TV revenue rises

    MILAN (Reuters) -AC Milan halved its full-year loss as the Serie A Italian football club's improved pitch performance boosted TV revenues and limited pandemic damage, it said on Tuesday. Controlled by U.S. investment fund Elliott, the seven-time European champions reported a loss of 96.4 million euros ($112.2 million) for the year-ending June 30, compared with a record 194.6 million loss the previous year. "Positive sports performance in the domestic league and participation in UEFA Europa League lifted audiovisual rights income by some 75 million euros," the club said in a statement after its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Judge Rules Video Of Officers Thanking Kyle Rittenhouse Can Be Used At Trial

    Video of officers thanking Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots last year can be used in next week’s trial, a judge has ruled.

  • U.S. 'will continue to engage' with Turkey

    "The Biden administration seeks cooperation with Turkey on common priorities and, as with any NATO ally, we will continue to engage in dialogue to address any disagreements," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We believe the best way forward is through cooperation on issues of mutual interests."President Tayyip Erdogan, who said over the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of a jailed philanthropist, told a news conference they had stepped back and would be more careful."Our goal is never to create crises, it is to protect the rights, laws, honor and sovereignty of our country," Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting."With a new statement made by the same embassies today, a step back was taken from this slander against our country and our nation. I believe these ambassadors ... will be more careful in their statements regarding Turkey's sovereign rights."The ambassadors, including the United States envoy, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.

  • New Mexico Governor Warns That State Will Take Steps To Ensure Set Safety If Industry Doesn’t In Wake Of ‘Rust’ Shooting; IATSE Local Criticizes Use Of Non-Union Crew

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the state is prepared to take action to improve safety on film sets if the industry’s doesn’t. “My expectation is the industry better step up and identify any number of additional improvements and safeguards,” she said at a news conference, reported by the Albuquerque Journal. “If […]

  • The World Is Gobbling Up European Wheat Like Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries around the world are loading up on European wheat at the fastest pace ever after poor harvests in other major exporters.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe European Union’s exports may top 11 mill

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • Man arrested after allegedly sending Matt Gaetz death threats

    A man who allegedly sent messages to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office saying he would “put a bullet in [him],” among other death threats, was arrested last week in California.

  • Granville County sheriff resigns, former sheriff indicted over alleged falsified records

    The former sheriff, already accused of plotting to kill a former deputy, now is accused of falsifying training records for seven years.

  • Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese envoy to protest over minister's comments

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia summoned the Lebanese ambassador on Wednesday to protest over comments made by the information minister before he took office that were critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. In comments to an online show affiliated with Qatar's Al Jazeera network, George Kordahi, who was named minister in the government that took office in September, said Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis were defending themselves and called the war "futile". The interview, which Kordahi said was recorded on Aug. 5, has put new strains on Lebanon's already difficult ties with Gulf Arab states since it began circulating on social media on Tuesday.

  • Caravan of hundreds of migrants press north across Mexico

    Hundreds of migrants from Central America and the Caribbean trekked across Mexico on Wednesday, the latest in a series of caravans that have sought to reach the U.S. border in recent months. The United States has registered record levels of migration this year, with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehending or expelling more than 1.7 million migrants over the last 12 months. The majority of the latest caravan members were families with young children, according to a Reuters witness, who estimated that about 2,000 migrants were gathered on Tuesday in Huixtla in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas to rest and receive medical attention before resuming their journey north.

  • Congress members in lockdown on January 6 say they didn't realize how 'bad' the insurrection was until 'much later'

    "Quite honestly, I didn't see the full extent of" January 6 "until the impeachment trial," Sen. Ron Johnson told Insider.

  • Weather whiplash: California’s historic downpour interrupts historic drought

    The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis

  • Meghan McCain Says She 'Went Way Over the Top' for Daughter's 1st Birthday Party — See Photos!

    Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech celebrated baby daughter Liberty Sage's first birthday last month

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • On the billionaire's tax, Joe Manchin says he doesn't like 'targeting different people' and that the ultrawealthy have 'contributed to society, created a lot of jobs'

    "I'm supporting basically that everyone should pay their fair share," Manchin said, allowing wiggle room. He represents a state with no billionaires.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.