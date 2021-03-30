Spain removes age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine, to give J&J to over-66s: Cadena Ser radio

FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca vaccination in southern Spain
·1 min read

(Corrects headline to show removal of age limit refers to AstraZeneca vaccine, not J&J)

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.

A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65.

Several European countries had suspended administering the shot over concerns related to cases of blood clots. (This story corrects headline to show removal of age limit refers to AstraZeneca vaccine, not J&J)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

