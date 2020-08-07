    Advertisement

    Spain reports 1,895 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health authorities say

    The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ripollet

    BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Spain on Friday reported 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon.

    That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

    The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26% increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data.

    Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of COVID-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.


    (Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.