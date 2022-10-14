Spain Risks Losing Recovery Fund Cash After Missed Deadlines

(Bloomberg) -- Spain missed a second deadline last month to implement a reform required to unlock money from the European Union’s pandemic recovery fund, putting at risk new payments from the €160 billion ($156 billion) it’s eligible to receive.

The Spanish government has failed to set up a new auditing system, one of the milestones it agreed to as part of the EU’s €724 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Madrid has already been handed about €31 billion of its total allocation.

Spain won’t be able to get any additional funds until the milestone is reached, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

One of the European economies hit hardest by Covid-19, Spain is the second-largest beneficiary after Italy of the fund. The recovery money is key for the country, which faces headwinds stemming from the energy crisis. Madrid has had longstanding difficulties reforming the economy.

“A review of the implementation of these commitments by Spain will be carried out by the commission when assessing the country’s forthcoming third payment request,” Commission Spokesperson Veerle Nuyts wrote on Twitter.

Spain has already received 44% of the grants it is eligible for, Spain’s Budget Ministry said in a statement, adding it has no doubt it will receive further payments. “It’s a complex process and, it must be taken into account that Spain is one of the first countries to put these complex systems in place,” according to the statement.

Spanish Commitments

Madrid has yet to fully implement the IT system to control completion of milestones and targets of its plan, audits and payment claims among other oversights originally promised for the third quarter of 2021, according to the people.

Spain was given an extra nine months to fulfill two outstanding issues regarding data collection of foreign companies and more information of beneficial owners, the people said. But the government failed to meet the bloc’s demands after a new September deadline expired without a clear launching date.

Senior commission officials warned the Spanish government, during a visit to the country last month, that there would be no further disbursements until the auditing system is in place and fully functional, an EU official said.

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has said that deployment of the funds has already reached cruising speed, helping to boost activity with financing for more than 28,800 projects across the country. The rapid pace of transfers to local governments has yet to match actual spending, however, with small companies complaining of lack of access to tenders, warned the country’s main trade lobby CEOE.

Spain has so far received three transfers from the recovery fund, but released little information about actual spending precisely because the control system is not fully operational, according to academics and analysts who have reviewed its progress. Last year, Spain spent about 27% of what it budgeted for recovery fund outlays, or about 6.5 billion euros, according to calculations by Madrid-based think tank Fedea.

Setting up the unified system has been particularly difficult due to the different levels of governments in Spain responsible for spending. Many local government are refraining from spending until the system is put in place and audit rules are clear.

“The moment this system is implemented, spending will take off because many regions and public entities already have the funds and are just waiting for the green light,” said Jose Moises Martin, partner of Madrid-based consultancy Red2Red.

(Updates with European Commission comment in the fifth paragraph.)

