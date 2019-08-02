Spain says Calvino out of race for IMF head

Spain's Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino delivers a speech during a news conference on the second day of the informal meeting of European Union Finance ministers in Bucharest

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino is no longer a candidate for the top job at the International Monetary Fund, a government spokeswoman said on Friday, citing the need to find a common European Union candidate as the reason behind the withdrawal.

"We announce that the government aims to reach a European agreement, without Economy Minister Nadia Calvino participating in the next phase," the spokeswoman said in a short statement.

European Union governments will try on Friday to choose the bloc's candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund from a list of four names, a spokeswoman for the French finance ministry said, but divisions could delay a compromise solution.





(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Andrei Khalip)