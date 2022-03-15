Spain says it seized a $153 million super-yacht linked to Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov, an arms tycoon who worked with Putin as a KGB spy

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, left, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

  • Spain said it seized a $153 million super-yacht owned by a prominent Russian oligarch.

  • Reuters named the oligarch as Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec.

  • Western nations have targeted the prized assets of Russian oligarchs as part of sweeping sanctions.

Spain said it seized a $153 million super-yacht that was later linked to Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

"Today we have temporarily immobilized a yacht of one of Russia's most prominent oligarchs, and there will be more to come," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the LaSexta television channel in an inteview, according to the Associated Press.

Sanchez didn't name the owner of the yacht, Valerie. However, Reuters, citing two sources, reported that it belonged to Chemezov, who once worked with Putin as a KGB spy.

The 85-meter (279-foot) Valerie was sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is registered to Chemezov's stepdaughter, Anastasia Ignatova, through a British Virgin Islands company, according to a 2021 report on the Pandora Papers leak.

Valerie has been in Barcelona since February 9, according to Marine Traffic, which tracks ship movements globally.

The yacht will be detained while Spanish authorities confirm its ownership and check if it falls under Western sanctions, Reuters reported, citing a government source.

Chemezov did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, which was sent via Rostec.

Chemezov said last week that Russia would emerge victorious from Western sanctions. "If you glance at Russia's history, almost all of that history Russia has battled with different sanctions, with enemies which encircled her, and she always came out as the victor," he told Rostec staff, according to Reuters.

Chemezov was sanctioned by the US and the EU in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea, and by the UK in 2020. He was named in US sanctions in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. The most recent US sanctions also target Chemezov's wife, son, and stepdaughter.

Russian oligarchs have been a focus of Western sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine. Last week, President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that the US would seize luxury assets from Russian oligarchs, including yachts, apartments, and private jets.

In recent weeks, big yachts belonging to Russian billionaires have been seized by France and Italy.

Some oligarchs appear to be trying to evade sanctions by sending their yachts and jets to places like Dubai and the Maldives, which do not have extradition treaties with the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia requested military food aid from China amid war with Ukraine: report

    Russia asked China for military and food-related help as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine. Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Russia asked for prepackaged, nonperishable military food, including items known in the U.S. as "meals, ready-to-eat."One of the sources told the outlet that China may be willing to comply with the request because it is support that is not lethal, a situation that would provoke the West. A Western...

  • Shot 9 times at New Zealand mosque, survivor walks for peace

    The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Temel Atacocugu from completing a two-week walk and bike ride for peace on Tuesday, the third anniversary of a gunman's slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers. “I wanted to fix this damage,” Atacocugu said.

  • AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

    Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system. Most Americans across racial and ethnic groups say more progress is necessary, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, only about a quarter of Americans say there has been a great deal or a lot of progress in achieving racial equality in policing and criminal justice.

  • NYPD's new Neighborhood Safety Teams begin patrols

    The Neighborhood Safety Teams will target the highest crime neighborhoods where 80% of the city's gun crime occurs.

  • Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese counterpart to talk about Russia-Ukraine

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Rome on Monday for a meeting with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This is the first high-level, in-person meeting between the U.S. and China since the start of the Russian invasion late last month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. has accused China of spreading false Russian claims that the United States is financing bi

  • Bruce Arians apparently has had his eye on Baker Mayfield for a while

    If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be. As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns. The remark, which Arians would later contradict by accepting the job in Tampa, [more]

  • COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

    China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.

  • The UK wants to house Ukrainian refugees in the mansions of sanctioned Russian oligarchs

    UK housing secretary Michael Gove told BBC that Russian oligarchs must face consequences if their wealth is deployed to support Vladimir Putin.

  • Homebuyers ‘are feeling the pressure from inflation,’ realtor says

    The Del Real Group Team Leader Daniel Del Real joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on the California housing market, gifts and incentives that buyers are offering sellers, and personalizing the homebuying process.

  • Kevin Durant rips NYC mayor over 'ridiculous' vaccine mandate

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant calls New York City's vaccine mandate "ridiculous" and accused Mayor Eric Adams of craving attention as his teammate Kyrie Irving remains unable to play home games. During a post-game press conference on Sunday, Durant vented about the city's vaccine mandate as his teammate Irving, who is unvaccinated, was allowed to attend the game but couldn't suit up due to the city's private sector vaccine mandate. "It's...

  • Amid the media crackdown in Russia a stark photo shows how an independent Russian media outlet was forced to censor an anti-war protest on Russian state TV

    Novaya Gazeta covered the protest but was unable to show the protester's sign. In 2021, its editor Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

  • Russia's finance minister has admitted the country can't use nearly half its $640 billion foreign currency war chest because of Western sanctions

    Russia wants to use its foreign currency reserves as a cushion against economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies and to prop up its economy.

  • US warns of 'significant consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Washington warned China of "significant consequences" if they provide assistance to Russia in Ukraine, during a meeting between high-ranking US and Chinese officials on the Ukraine war and other security issues.

  • Philippines summons Chinese envoy to protest naval intrusion

    The Philippine government on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest what it said was the “illegal incursion” of a Chinese navy ship into the country’s waters and to demand that Beijing order its ships to respect the country’s territory and follow international law, officials said. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said a reconnaissance ship of China's People’s Liberation Army crossed into the Sulu Sea and cruised off the western Palawan and nearby Mindoro provinces from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 without permission and in violation of Philippine sovereignty. Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro summoned Beijing's envoy Huang Xilian and “demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction and to comply with its obligations under international law,” the department said in a statement.

  • IMF chief says Russian default no longer an 'improbable event'

    Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that a Russian default was not improbably amid global sanctions that have devastated its economy. "I can say that no longer we think of Russian default as improbable event," Georgieva said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "Russia has the money to service its debt, but cannot access it."When asked by CBS's Margaret Brennan if such a situation could...

  • U.S. Republican senators say they will not back new Iran nuclear deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Forty-nine of the 50 Republican U.S. senators said on Monday they will not back an emerging new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, underscoring their party's opposition to attempts to revive a 2015 accord amid fears talks might collapse. Citing press reports about a new deal, which has yet to be finalized and could be torpedoed by Russian opposition, the lawmakers said in a statement that Democratic President Joe Biden's administration might reach a deal to weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. They pledged to do everything in their power to reverse an agreement that does not "completely block" Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, constrain its ballistic missile program and "confront Iran's support for terrorism."

  • Putin's strongman ally says Belarus — which is on the verge of a default — can help Russia overcome Western sanctions

    On Thursday, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters that Russia's and Belarus' economies were on the verge of defaulting.

  • As West shuns Moscow, officials say India eyes more cheap Russian oil

    India may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount, two Indian officials said, in a sign that Delhi wants to keep its key trading partner on board despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. U.S. officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, while recognising its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunitions to missiles and fighter jets. India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression.

  • EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia for Ukraine invasion

    The European Union announced late Monday that the 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Latvian president says NATO troop presence needed in Baltics permanently

    Latvian President Egils Levits on Sunday said NATO should establish more permanent bases in the Baltic region and called for a permanent U.S. troop presence in the area.CNN's "State of the Union" co-host Dana Bash asked Levits on Sunday if he believed a permanent international base was needed in Latvia, a member of NATO, for the country to protect itself against future Russian invasion."Absolutely," said Levits. "NATO should strengthen the NATO...