Spain says it seized a $153 million super-yacht linked to Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov, an arms tycoon who worked with Putin as a KGB spy

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, left, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

  • Spain said it seized a $153 million super-yacht owned by a prominent Russian oligarch.

  • Reuters named the oligarch as Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec.

  • Western nations have targeted the prized assets of Russian oligarchs as part of sweeping sanctions.

Spain said it seized a $153 million super-yacht that was later linked to Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

"Today we have temporarily immobilized a yacht of one of Russia's most prominent oligarchs, and there will be more to come," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the LaSexta television channel in an inteview, according to the Associated Press.

Sanchez didn't name the owner of the yacht, Valerie. However, Reuters, citing two sources, reported that it belonged to Chemezov, who once worked with Putin as a KGB spy.

The 85-meter (279-foot) Valerie was sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is registered to Chemezov's stepdaughter, Anastasia Ignatova, through a British Virgin Islands company, according to a 2021 report on the Pandora Papers leak.

Valerie has been in Barcelona since February 9, according to Marine Traffic, which tracks ship movements globally.

The yacht will be detained while Spanish authorities confirm its ownership and check if it falls under Western sanctions, Reuters reported, citing a government source.

Chemezov did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, which was sent via Rostec.

Chemezov said last week that Russia would emerge victorious from Western sanctions. "If you glance at Russia's history, almost all of that history Russia has battled with different sanctions, with enemies which encircled her, and she always came out as the victor," he told Rostec staff, according to Reuters.

Chemezov was sanctioned by the US and the EU in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea, and by the UK in 2020. He was named in US sanctions in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. The most recent US sanctions also target Chemezov's wife, son, and stepdaughter.

Russian oligarchs have been a focus of Western sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine. Last week, President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that the US would seize luxury assets from Russian oligarchs, including yachts, apartments, and private jets.

In recent weeks, big yachts belonging to Russian billionaires have been seized by France and Italy.

Some oligarchs appear to be trying to evade sanctions by sending their yachts and jets to places like Dubai and the Maldives, which do not have extradition treaties with the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's strongman ally says Belarus — which is on the verge of a default — can help Russia overcome Western sanctions

    On Thursday, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters that Russia's and Belarus' economies were on the verge of defaulting.

  • Putin signs law to seize foreign aircraft as sanctions impact Russian aviation

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday that would give Russian airlines the ability to seize foreign-owned airplanes so they could be re-deployed for domestic flights.

  • Winner’s Bag: Cameron Smith, Players Championship

    See all the clubs that got the job done at TPC Sawgrass.

  • Russia's finance minister has admitted the country can't use nearly half its $640 billion foreign currency war chest because of Western sanctions

    Russia wants to use its foreign currency reserves as a cushion against economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies and to prop up its economy.

  • US warns of 'significant consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Washington warned China of "significant consequences" if they provide assistance to Russia in Ukraine, during a meeting between high-ranking US and Chinese officials on the Ukraine war and other security issues.

  • Philippines summons Chinese envoy to protest naval intrusion

    The Philippine government on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest what it said was the “illegal incursion” of a Chinese navy ship into the country’s waters and to demand that Beijing order its ships to respect the country’s territory and follow international law, officials said. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said a reconnaissance ship of China's People’s Liberation Army crossed into the Sulu Sea and cruised off the western Palawan and nearby Mindoro provinces from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 without permission and in violation of Philippine sovereignty. Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro summoned Beijing's envoy Huang Xilian and “demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction and to comply with its obligations under international law,” the department said in a statement.

  • IMF chief says Russian default no longer an 'improbable event'

    Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that a Russian default was not improbably amid global sanctions that have devastated its economy. "I can say that no longer we think of Russian default as improbable event," Georgieva said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "Russia has the money to service its debt, but cannot access it."When asked by CBS's Margaret Brennan if such a situation could...

  • U.S. Republican senators say they will not back new Iran nuclear deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Forty-nine of the 50 Republican U.S. senators said on Monday they will not back an emerging new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, underscoring their party's opposition to attempts to revive a 2015 accord amid fears talks might collapse. Citing press reports about a new deal, which has yet to be finalized and could be torpedoed by Russian opposition, the lawmakers said in a statement that Democratic President Joe Biden's administration might reach a deal to weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. They pledged to do everything in their power to reverse an agreement that does not "completely block" Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, constrain its ballistic missile program and "confront Iran's support for terrorism."

  • As West shuns Moscow, officials say India eyes more cheap Russian oil

    India may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount, two Indian officials said, in a sign that Delhi wants to keep its key trading partner on board despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. U.S. officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, while recognising its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunitions to missiles and fighter jets. India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression.

  • EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia for Ukraine invasion

    The European Union announced late Monday that the 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Latvian president says NATO troop presence needed in Baltics permanently

    Latvian President Egils Levits on Sunday said NATO should establish more permanent bases in the Baltic region and called for a permanent U.S. troop presence in the area.CNN's "State of the Union" co-host Dana Bash asked Levits on Sunday if he believed a permanent international base was needed in Latvia, a member of NATO, for the country to protect itself against future Russian invasion."Absolutely," said Levits. "NATO should strengthen the NATO...

  • U.N. Secretary General Warns of Possibility of Nuclear War amid Russian Invasion

    Guterres urged negotiation and reconciliation, noting the fallout that Ukrainian civilians have endured as a result of the Russian invasion.

  • Russia asked China for military, economic aid in Ukraine conflict following invasion

    Russia asked China for military and economic aid following their invasion of Ukraine, Fox News has confirmed.

  • Sullivan: Sanctions relief in Venezuela must be 'tied to concrete steps'

    White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the lifting of any U.S. sanctions on Venezuela must be "tied to concrete steps."A U.S. delegation of senior administration officials went to Venezuela earlier this month as part of a planned meeting, though observers noted the stakes had changed with the possibility of suspended oil imports from Russia. The U.S. cut diplomatic ties with the oil-rich country in 2019 after the...

  • 'Intense' talks: U.S. warns China of aiding Russia

    STORY: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Washington's message on a Chinese diplomat... asking Beijing not to take additional actions to support Moscow amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The White House described the seven-hour sit down between Sullivan and Yang Jiechi as "intense," reflecting what it called "the gravity of the moment."Sullivan warned China of the economic penalties and global isolation it would face if it continues to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:“…Should they provide military or other assistance, that of course violates sanctions or supports the war effort, that there will be significant consequences, but in terms of what those specifics look like we would coordinate with our partners and allies to make that determination.”Psaki said the meeting had been scheduled for some time, adding:“It was a timely and important moment to have this conversation…”It took place as the U.S. told allies in NATO that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war.But China on Monday said reports of such a request from Russia was merely ‘U.S. disinformation.’Russia, too, denied it had asked China for military assistance and said it has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine. U.S. officials and allies have tried to make clear to Beijing in recent weeks that siding with Russia could carry consequences for trade flows, development of new technologies and could expose it to secondary sanctions. China, a key trading partner of Russia, has refused to call Moscow's actions an invasion, although China’s president Xi Jinping last week did call for "maximum restraint" and expressed concern about the impact of Western sanctions on the global economy.

  • US warns China about aiding Russia's war effort

    The U.S. State Department warned China about supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine as President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with a top Chinese official to discuss the issue in Rome. (March 14)

  • China 'has to make some tough decisions' on Ukraine-Russia crisis, says deputy State secretary

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday that China will have to make "some tough decisions" regarding its relationship with Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Sherman said it remains to be seen how Russia's invasion has impacted its relationship with China, one of the country's closest allies."We saw Russia and China come closer together, certainly before the Olympics, putting out a long...

  • China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russia asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several U.S. officials said.

  • Report: U.S. tells allies China may be open to giving Russia military support

    The U.S. has told allies in Europe and Asia that China has signaled a willingness to provide Russia military support in its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Monday.Why it matters: Russia is believed to have asked China for ​equipment and other assistance as reports indicate the Russian forces may be running low on weaponry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free While China has said it respects the "

  • Ukraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid U.S. Sanctions Over War

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to avoid taking a hit from U.S.-led sanctions over Russia’s military actions, a top Chinese diplomat said, as the White House warned allies Moscow sought armed drones from Beijing in late February as it started its invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid U.S. Sanctions Over WarPutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘The