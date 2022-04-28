Spain scrambles to stem storm over gas with supplier Algeria

ASHIFA KASSAM
·3 min read

MADRID (AP) — Algeria has threatened to suspend its gas exports to Spain, the latest twist in a complex triangle of diplomatic tensions between the gas supplier, the gas importer and their shared neighbor Morocco — all against the background of skyrocketing prices driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Spain has been in talks with Morocco about helping the North African kingdom boost its gas supplies. That could possibly be done by allowing Morocco to use processing facilities in Spain that could handle imports by ship of liquified natural gas, which could come from a variety of suppliers. Gas could then be sent to Morocco via an existing pipeline that crosses the Strait of Gibraltar.

Spain, however, also imports natural gas from Algeria. And Algeria is in the midst of a deep diplomatic freeze with Morocco, with which it shares a land border. Algeria severed ties with Morocco last August. Then it choked off one of Morocco’s sources of gas by switching off a gas pipeline that runs across their shared border.

Morocco has turned to Spain for help in trying to make up the shortfall — a prospect that appears to be raising hackles in Algiers.

In a statement late Wednesday, Algeria's energy ministry warned that gas supplies it sends to Spain via a separate pipeline under the Mediterranean could be suspended if the gas is then diverted elsewhere. Such a diversion could be regarded as a contract breach, “and, as a consequence, could lead to the breaking of the contract,” the ministry warned.

With Spain heavily dependent on Algerian gas, its energy ministry scrambled to calm the storm, saying in a statement that “in no case will the gas acquired by Morocco come from Algeria.”

Until last October, part of the supplies of Algerian gas to Spain came via the pipeline through Morocco. Morocco got a sliver of that supply, getting enough gas to produce 10% of its electricity. But the kingdom lost that energy source when the 25-year gas distribution agreement ended on Oct. 31, with Algeria refusing to renew it.

Instead, Algerian gas for Spain now goes solely through a second, longer pipeline direct from Algeria to Almería on Spain’s southeastern shore.

And deprived of gas from its neighbor, Morocco has to go hunting much further afield.

Spain's energy ministry said Morocco could acquire LNG on international markets and unload it at a re-gasification plant on the Spanish mainland, Once processed, the gas could then be exported to Morocco by sending it down the pipeline that, until October, used to carry Algerian gas up to Spain.

The Spanish ministry said the plans were devised after it was approached by Morocco for help in guaranteeing its energy security. The ministry said it had spoken to Algeria in past months about activating this mechanism and communicated its plans to Algeria’s energy minister on Wednesday.

The triangular tensions over gas come amid a broader international crisis over supplies and prices for the fossil fuel — driven by the war in Ukraine.

Major supplier Russia is using gas for leverage against countries that oppose its invasion of Ukraine. Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom this week informed Poland and Bulgaria, both members of the European Union and NATO, that it is suspending their supplies. Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Moscow of blackmail.

As European countries seek alternatives to Russian gas, supplies from Algeria have taken on added importance. Spain is a leader in wind and solar power but continues to rely heavily on energy imports — with Algeria providing more than a third of its natural gas.

The diplomatic freeze between Morocco and Algeria has forced Spain into a delicate balancing act.

The feud between Morocco and Algeria is largely rooted in the disputed region of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony in North Africa that is rich in phosphates and borders fertile fishing grounds. It was annexed by Morocco in 1976.

Algeria backs the Polisario Front independence movement in Western Sahara. In March, it recalled its ambassador to Madrid in protest when Spain backed a Moroccan plan to give more autonomy to the contested territory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN Nuclear Chief Visits Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

    The International Atomic Energy Agency said Russian troops risked causing an accident attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant (April 26)

  • UK delays post-Brexit border checks until end of 2023

    Britain announced Thursday that it is postponing until the end of 2023 some checks on imports from the European Union that are required under post-Brexit trade rules, citing economic disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. It’s the fourth time the U.K. has delayed checks it agreed to as part of its divorce deal with the EU. The two sides have been bickering since Britain left the 27-nation bloc about the new arrangements, with a set of special rules for Northern Ireland proving a particularly tough sticking point that risks sparking a trade war.

  • Oak Park High School closed after intruders fought students, staff

    Police are investigating a brawl started by adult intruders at Oak Park High School on Tuesday afternoon. The school is closed Wednesday.

  • Ukraine war stokes concerns over Turkey's nuclear plant

    Uncertainty over the safety of war-wracked Ukraine’s nuclear power plants has reignited concerns over a Russian-owned nuclear power station now being built in a quake-prone area on Turkey’s southern coast, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot activists said Wednesday. About 200 activists representing two dozen organizations from both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus converged inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia.

  • Elon Musk has a 'huge responsibility' to tackle vaccine misinformation on Twitter, WHO official says

    "We wish Mr Musk luck with his endeavours to improve the quality of information that we all receive," a WHO official said.

  • Indonesia, the world's biggest palm-oil exporter, is facing a shortage of cooking oil — and it's going to affect the price of everything from cheese to candy bars

    "As the world's biggest producer of palm oil, it is ironic that we are experiencing a shortage of cooking oil," said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

  • Texas business pumps unused gas from oil wells to mine Bitcoin

    Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs are fueling their operations with a source of natural gas that frequently gets wasted during oil production. Across the United States, companies are setting up shipping containers where racks containing hundreds of computers mint cryptocurrency, fueled by natural gas from oil wells that otherwise would be burned off as waste. "If we weren't here, at this site, they would be flaring off this natural gas and burning it in a little torch on the well site," says Matt Lohstroh, the co-founder of the natural gas bitcoin mining company Giga Energy in Houston, Texas. Duration: 01:13

  • Illegal immigrant population increased by 1 million in Biden's first year: analysis

    The number of illegal immigrants living in the United States increased by approximately a million in the first year of the Biden administration, and cost the American taxpayer an additional $9.4 billion, according to a new analysis by a conservative group.

  • EU warns Elon Musk that being too lax on Twitter moderation could get the platform banned in Europe

    EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said he wanted to give Elon Musk a "reality check" during an interview with The Financial Times.

  • After meeting Putin in Moscow, UN head views destruction wrought in Borodyanka by Kremlin’s military

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv region on April 28, seeing firsthand the destruction wrought on the Kyiv Oblast town at the hands of the Russian army.

  • General Motors Has Yet to Form a Bottom Pattern

    The weekly Point and Figure chart suggests we could see $33 in the weeks ahead. In this daily bar chart of GM, below, we can see that prices have been in a downtrend since early January. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline for the past 12 months but a steeper decline since early January.

  • Walmart+ bumps up fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon, adds 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations

    Walmart+ will soon make it easier for its members to save money at the pump. The retailing giant will boost its fuel discount to 10 cents a gallon.

  • Boeing shares plunge on array of charges, 737 MAX target in doubt

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co unveiled $2.7 billion in charges and added costs across its aircraft portfolio on Wednesday, and expressed doubts over hitting jet delivery targets as technical problems, inflation and supplier risks cloud its path toward recovery. On the plus side, Boeing said it submitted a certification plan to U.S. air-safety regulators in a step toward resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, halted for nearly a year by inspections and repairs in a separate industrial headache costing about $5.5 billion. The twin-aisled Dreamliner, along with its cash cow 737 MAX, are vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from overlapping coronavirus and jet-safety crises, a path steepened by war in Ukraine.

  • Four European gas buyers have paid Russia in rubles for supplies, bucking the EU's urging in the energy face-off

    Ten European companies have opened accounts at Russia's Gazprombank as a means to meet Putin's payment demands, Bloomberg said.

  • The World Bank says global energy prices will soar over 50% this year in the largest commodity shock since the 1970s

    Energy prices will jump 50.5% in 2022, and food prices will follow suit, rising 22.9%, according to the organization.

  • World Bank forecasts war in Ukraine will cause ‘largest commodity shock’ since 1970s

    The World Bank said Tuesday that the war in Ukraine will result in the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s and will keep prices at “historically high” levels until at least 2024. In its Commodity Markets Outlook report, the World Bank said that conflict in Eastern Europe will mean that prices remain high in the medium…

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Mexico's Grupo Bimbo eyes price hikes as inflation hurts margins

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo's first-quarter net profit rose, boosted by strong sales, but higher raw material costs cut into its margins. Bimbo also said it was eyeing price increases to offset spiking supplier costs, especially in Mexico, where its executives have had preliminary talks with the government about bread prices, Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said on a conference call with analysts. With inflation running double the central bank's target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week.

  • Lucid says Saudi Arabia will purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over 10 years

    Saudi Arabia commits to purchase 50,000 vehicles under the agreement, with an option to buy an additional 50,000 vehicles during the ten-year time frame, Lucid said in a statement. The deal marks the latest tie-up between the California-based EV company and Saudi Arabia, whose Public Investment Fund is Lucid's largest shareholder, with about a 61% stake in the company. Lucid, which currently manufactures its vehicles at a plant in Arizona, also plans to build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia later this year, where it expects to eventually manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles per year.

  • Factbox-China's zero-COVID policy in numbers

    As most other countries in the world are learning to live with the virus, China's "dynamic COVID-zero" policy is taking a heavy toll on economic growth, posing significant challenges for companies and causing fatigue and frustration among residents. In the current flare-up, mainland China reported over 600,000 locally transmitted COVID infections between March 1 and April 27. A total of 287 COVID deaths were detected during the period, with 285 in Shanghai.