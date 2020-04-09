Spain sees coronavirus torment easing, seeks new economic 'pact'

By Joan Faus and Belén Carreño
Spanish PM Sanchez speaks during a session on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Parliament in Madrid

By Joan Faus and Belén Carreño

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is close to the beginning of a decline in the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, urging all political parties to join a pact for national economic revival after the health crisis.

"The fire starts to come under control ... This war against the virus will be a total victory," he told a near-empty parliament as more than 300 lawmakers participated remotely due to lockdown regulations.

They were to vote on a two-week extension of Spain's state of emergency, which would keep people at home until April 26.

The government's proposed new economic deal is inspired by the "Pacts of Moncloa", signed in 1977 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco to transform the state-run economy into a market economy for newly-democratic Spain.

It seeks to unite the splintered political landscape, and also encompass unions, companies and regions, behind a common economic reconstruction policy.

"I propose a great pact for the economic and social reconstruction of Spain, for all the political forces who want to lend their shoulder to take part," said Sanchez, a Socialist who leads a leftist coalition government after a series of inconclusive elections.

Spain's measures to curb the COVID-19 disease - some of the toughest in Europe - have helped save many lives and slashed the proportional daily increase in new infections to 4% from 22%, Sanchez also told parliament .

Latest health ministry data showed on Wednesday total deaths from the epidemic rising by 757 to 14,555 - the world's third-highest after Italy and the United States. Overall, Spain's cases rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday.

Despite the extension of the lockdown, the government plans to ease restrictions for companies after shutting down all non-essential businesses nearly two weeks ago.


(Reporting by Joan Faus and Belen Carreno; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

  • Trump adviser warned of millions of virus deaths in January. Trump says he saw the memo only this week.
    Yahoo News

    Trump adviser warned of millions of virus deaths in January. Trump says he saw the memo only this week.

    President Trump said Tuesday that he did not learn of two memos written in January and February by his own economic adviser warning that a COVID-19 pandemic could kill as many as 2 million Americans until “maybe a day ago.” On Jan. 29, Peter Navarro warned his colleagues at the White House that if the administration did not mount an aggressive containment strategy for the coronavirus, it could kill more than half a million Americans and cost the country nearly $6 trillion. Nearly a month later, on Feb. 23, Navarro distributed an even more dire second memo in which he said as many as 100 million Americans could be infected with COVID-19, which might kill upwards of 2 million U.S. citizens.

  • 'It is an existential threat': As coronavirus spreads to Africa, health experts warn of catastrophe
    Yahoo News

    'It is an existential threat': As coronavirus spreads to Africa, health experts warn of catastrophe

    Many are concerned that as cases increase, COVID-19 will make its way to vulnerable populations in war zones, slums and sprawling refugee camps across the continent. Princeton University professor Jessica Metcalf, who specializes in infectious diseases and public policy and who has worked in Africa, warns that the introduction of the coronavirus into the “tsunami of other infectious diseases” across vulnerable populations in Africa might be catastrophic.

  • As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died ‘Because We Couldn’t Provide Care’
    National Review

    As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died ‘Because We Couldn’t Provide Care’

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that no victim of the coronavirus has died because the state could not provide health care for them, even as New York posted its highest number of deaths in one day. A record 731 New Yorkers died between Monday and Tuesday, Cuomo reported. The governor warned Thursday that New York state only had enough ventilators for six days and was considering how to increase the supply.

  • U.K. truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of Vietnamese migrants found in container
    NBC News

    U.K. truck driver pleads guilty in deaths of Vietnamese migrants found in container

    A truck driver accused in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container that had been hauled to England pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday. Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court. Police investigating the case found the 31 male and eight female victims were all from Vietnam and ranged in age from 15 to 44, including 10 teenagers.

  • Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows

    China has reported no new deaths from coronavirus anywhere in the country, for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. For months now, every morning at 03:00, officials in China have put together the latest figures on the spread of the virus to share with the world. World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed China for the "speed with which [it] detected the outbreak" and its "commitment to transparency".

  • Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown, but another Chinese city shutdown emerges
    Yahoo News Video

    Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown, but another Chinese city shutdown emerges

    The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, even as a small northern city ordered restrictions on residents amid concern about a second wave of infections.

  • Your Home (and Mind) Needs One of These High-Design Mobiles
    Architectural Digest

    Your Home (and Mind) Needs One of These High-Design Mobiles

    It's all about balanceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran says US oil production must be known before OPEC+ call
    Associated Press

    Iran says US oil production must be known before OPEC+ call

    Iran demanded on Wednesday that U.S. oil production levels must be known before an upcoming OPEC meeting with Russia and others seeking to boost global energy prices. The meeting of the so-called OPEC+ is scheduled to be held Thursday after officials delayed it following Saudi Arabia criticizing Russia over its comments about the price collapse. A meeting in March saw OPEC and other nations led by Russia fail to agree to a production cut as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has drastically cut demand for oil.

  • New Zealand demoted its health minister after he took his family to the beach on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown
    Business Insider

    New Zealand demoted its health minister after he took his family to the beach on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown

    Dr. David Clark, New Zealand's health minster, has been demoted after he admitted taking his family on a beach trip on the first weekend of the country's coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the she would have sacked her minister for the lockdown abuse, but she needs him to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic threatening the country. New Zealand's health minister has been demoted after admitting that he took his family on a beach trip in the first weekend of the country's nationwide lockdown.

  • Mattis rebukes Trump over removal of Pentagon inspector general
    Yahoo News

    Mattis rebukes Trump over removal of Pentagon inspector general

    Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis issued a rare public rebuke of President Trump Tuesday over his decision to fire Glenn Fine, the Pentagon inspector general charged with overseeing implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. “Mr. Fine is a public servant in the finest tradition of honest, competent governance,” Mattis told Yahoo News in an email. “In my years of extensive engagement with him as our Department of Defense's acting Inspector General, he proved to be a leader whose personal and managerial integrity were always of the highest order.”

  • Fauci once dismissed concerns about 'silent carriers' of coronavirus. Not anymore.
    Yahoo News

    Fauci once dismissed concerns about 'silent carriers' of coronavirus. Not anymore.

    At Sunday's White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested that hundreds of thousands — or even millions — of “silent carriers” may be unwittingly spreading the coronavirus across the United States because they don't realize they're infected. “It's somewhere between 25 and 50 percent” of the total, Fauci said. The first thing to note is that Fauci himself expressed a high degree of uncertainty about his own numbers.

  • Global Cases Top 1.5 Million; Singapore Numbers Up: Virus Update
    Bloomberg

    Global Cases Top 1.5 Million; Singapore Numbers Up: Virus Update

    Singapore announced its largest daily increase. The crisis will escalate if countries don't start showing more solidarity, the head of the World Health Organization said, urging the U.S. and China to show “honest leadership” and stop bickering. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stable and responding to treatment at a London hospital.

  • Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high
    Reuters

    Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high

    New York state, epicenter of America's coronavirus crisis, set another single-day record of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as veteran doctors and nurses voiced astonishment at the speed with which patients were deteriorating and dying. The number of known coronavirus infections in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, even as authorities warned that the official death tally may understate the true number because it omits those who have perished at home. "Every number is a face, " said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ordered flags flown at half-staff across New York in memory of the victims.

  • Texas teen accused of threatening to spread coronavirus is charged
    NBC News

    Texas teen accused of threatening to spread coronavirus is charged

    A Texas teenager who police said announced on social media she would intentionally spread the coronavirus has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. Police in Carrollton, near Dallas, arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, late Tuesday morning after arranging her surrender to the city jail. "Maradiaga has stated that she is COVID-19 negative, and we currently have no proof that Maradiaga has tested positive," Carrollton police said in a statement.

  • Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden's quiet campaign raises questions about his fitness for the job
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden's quiet campaign raises questions about his fitness for the job

    To the editor: Where is Joe Biden? Is he afraid that if spoke like a presidential candidate, he'd "let the cat out of the bag" and everyone would see he has nothing worthwhile to say? Or, are we to assume that Biden really does have good solutions but prefers to keep them to himself?

  • 86-year-old and three sons die after contracting COVID-19
    CBS News

    86-year-old and three sons die after contracting COVID-19

    The coronavirus pandemic is affecting nearly everyone in the world in different ways, but for one Louisiana family, the deadly virus inflicted a particularly devastating blow. Four members of the same family died after contracting the virus, including the 86-year-old matriarch. Antoinette Franklin and three of her sons all died within days of each other.

  • White Supremacist Groups Are Recruiting With Help From Coronavirus – and a Popular Messaging App
    Time

    White Supremacist Groups Are Recruiting With Help From Coronavirus – and a Popular Messaging App

    On March 24, Timothy Wilson, 36, was shot and killed by the FBI as he prepared to attack a hospital in the Kansas City area where patients with the coronavirus were being treated. The FBI had previously identified Wilson as a “potentially violent extremist” who had considered attacking a mosque, a synagogue, and a school with a large number of black students before settling on the hospital. Hours before his death, Wilson had posted anti-Semitic messages on two white supremacist groups on the messaging app Telegram.

  • One chart shows how long the coronavirus lives on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, wood, and steel
    Business Insider

    One chart shows how long the coronavirus lives on surfaces like cardboard, plastic, wood, and steel

    The droplets carry viral particles and can land on someone else's nose or mouth or get inhaled. The researchers behind the new study tested the virus' life span in a 71-degree-Fahrenheit room at 65% relative humidity. It lasted the longest, seven days, on stainless steel and plastic.

  • Congress in standoff on virus aid, but first checks coming
    Associated Press

    Congress in standoff on virus aid, but first checks coming

    Congress is rushing headlong into a conflict over the next coronavirus aid package as the White House wants to pump $250 billion into a small business fund but opposes Democrats' proposal to tack on billions for protective gear, food stamps and support to state and local governments. An attempt for a Thursday vote in the Senate will pose a first test. Despite the urgency to act, it's a sudden breakdown over what all sides agree is the need for federal help as the pandemic crisis roars through communities large and small, and Washington prepares to go beyond the $2.2 trillion package approved just two weeks ago.

  • Smoking marijuana could make the lungs more susceptible to COVID-19, experts say as cannabis sales spike
    INSIDER

    Smoking marijuana could make the lungs more susceptible to COVID-19, experts say as cannabis sales spike

    But lung health experts warn that smoking marijuana regularly could increase a person's risk of contracting COVID-19, and also having more severe symptoms and complications from the disease, given evidence on tobacco and COVID-19, and what we already know about how heavy marijuana-smoking can impact the lungs. Most hospitalized coronavirus patients have underlying lung disease Although there's no data on marijuana use and COVID-19 patients, marijuana smokers — particularly ones who combine cannabis with tobacco — should be wary of their habits because of existing data on coronavirus patients in Italy and China, according to Dr. Barry J. Make, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health.

  • Bloomberg

    EU Nations Upgrade Trade Arsenal to Offset U.S. Attack on WTO

    Diplomats from the 27-nation EU approved an upgrade to European legislation on enforcing international commercial rules. The envoys decided to let the EU impose penalties against countries that illegally restrict commerce and simultaneously block the World Trade Organization's dispute-settlement process. The deal on Wednesday in Brussels advances a proposal made by EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan in December -- before Europe became the epicenter of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and governments across the region unleashed unprecedented economic stimulus.

  • Donations pour in but India's 'PM CARES' coronavirus fund faces criticism
    Reuters

    Donations pour in but India's 'PM CARES' coronavirus fund faces criticism

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism for creating a new coronavirus relief fund when about $500 million was lying unspent in an older fund, even as top businesses and celebrities pledge millions of dollars in new donations. Modi launched the "PM CARES" fund to provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus that has infected more than 5,000 people in India, and killed 149. The fund is expected to help millions of day labourers, many of whose lives were devastated by a nationwide lockdown ordered by Modi to stem the epidemic.

  • U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown
    NBC News

    U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown

    At the start of what is expected to be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the White House tried to offer some hope that measures to contain the spread were working. The virus killed 1,264 over 24 hours in the U.S. as of 2:05 am ET on Tuesday, according to NBC New's tracker. Meanwhile China, where the pandemic broke out, claimed that not a single new death was reported, and the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where the new virus was first identified, prepared for lockdown measures to be lifted.

  • Azul Rojas Marín: Peru found responsible for torture of LGBT person
    BBC

    Azul Rojas Marín: Peru found responsible for torture of LGBT person

    The top human rights court in the Americas has found Peru responsible for the arbitrary detention and rape of an LGBT person. Azul Rojas Marín was stripped, hit and raped with a truncheon by three officers while in custody in 2008, her legal team said. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights said it was an act of torture.

  • Canada says medical donations won't sway policies
    AFP

    Canada says medical donations won't sway policies

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Tuesday that donations of medical equipment by foreign companies like Huawei in the fight against the coronavirus will have no influence on future government policy. The prime minister was asked if donations to Canada by Huawei could influence his government's policies toward the Chinese telecoms giant, which is at the center of a protracted diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Beijing. At a time when the world faces a shortage of masks, Huawei gave Canada more than a million masks, 30,000 face shields and 50,000 pairs of gloves, according to the Globe and Mail daily.