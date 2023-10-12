Spain to send 6 Hawk air defense missile systems, much needed ammunition as part of aid package to Ukraine

Spain will provide Ukraine with six MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Oct. 11.

The units will be integrated into the American battery, and training for Ukrainian operators and technical staff of the air defense system will start in Spain in November.

Madrid will also provide Kyiv with power generators, diving compressors, and winter gear for the military, while training for Ukrainian soldiers will continue in Toledo and other locations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would receive Hawk launchers during a visit to Granada on Oct. 5, where he attended the European Political Community Summit. Kyiv received the first batch of such systems in December 2022.

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems. Belgium also agreed to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

