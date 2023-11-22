Spain speaks at Ramstein about training of 3,000 servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Margarita Robles, Spanish Defenсe Minister, during her participation in the 17th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format), spoke online about sending medicines to Ukraine and training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Spanish Defence Ministry’s press service

Details: Robles noted "significant progress" in training Ukrainian servicemen in Spain. More than 3,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have undergone military training. Training courses on international humanitarian law will be held for legal advisers of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, Robles reported the recent shipment of 15 pallets of medicines and surgical instruments to Ukraine. They will ensure the functioning of the field hospital that Spain donated a few months ago.

The minister also reported on the cooperation of Spanish industry in the supply of equipment and ammunition to Ukraine and a programme to support the families of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action by providing vacations in military sanatoriums on the Spanish coast.

At the end of her speech, she reaffirmed "Spain's firm commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," the press release reports.

Background:

On Wednesday, 22 November, the 17th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine, with the participation of about 50 countries, began in a virtual format. The meeting was opened by Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, who visited Ukraine earlier this week.

Lithuania on the Ramstein announced the new concept of the mine clearance coalition. It suggests that Lithuania will try to help Ukraine "both in combat and humanitarian demining," the country's Defence Ministry said.

