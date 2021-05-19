Spain speeds up Ceuta expulsions after migrant tide from Morocco ebbs

Thousands of migrants cross the Spanish-Moroccan border
Jon Nazca and Mariano Valladolid
·2 min read

By Jon Nazca and Mariano Valladolid

CEUTA, Spain (Reuters) - Spanish authorities carried out mass expulsions of migrants on Wednesday from its North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands crossed from Morocco, as the tide of humanity swimming around the border fence turned into a trickle.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said as many as 4,800 of the more than 8,000 who entered Ceuta during the previous two days had been sent back, and security forces on both sides intervened to prevent more from crossing.

"We are carrying out the immediate handover of those who have entered irregularly," Sanchez told parliament.

On Wednesday morning, Spanish soldiers in combat gear and police officers were escorting some swimmers directly back to Morocco, while Moroccan police drove hundreds of young man away from the border fence.

The Spanish enclave's leader had earlier accused Moroccan authorities of failing to police their side of the border actively, and linked that to a decision by Madrid to admit a rebel leader from Western Sahara, a territory held by Morocco, to a Spanish hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday Morocco's minister of state for human rights, El Mustapha Ramid, suggested Rabat had a right to relax border controls over the hospitalisation of Polisario leader Brahim Ghali.

"What did Spain expect from Morocco, which sees its neighbour hosting the head of a group that took up arms against the kingdom?" he said in a Facebook post.

"Morocco has the right to lean back and stretch its legs... so that Spain knows that underestimating Morocco is costly," he added.

Sanchez did not make that connection, calling the north African nation a friend of Spain, while the interior ministry praised Morocco's cooperation over the migrant readmissions.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday morning in a radio interview that Spain has always been "exquisitely prudent" regarding Western Sahara.

She said Spain never intended to give Ghali's hospitalisation "an aggressive character".

Rabat recalled its ambassador to Madrid for consultations, said a diplomatic source who declined to be named, adding that relations with Spain needed a moment of "contemplation". Moroccan authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

The crisis between the two countries is the most serious since a territorial spat over the islet of Perejil in 2002.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Cristina Galan in Madrid; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants, COVID-19 and monks: World in Photos, May 18

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

  • Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

    Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa. The influx followed the souring of Spain's relations with Morocco, its southern partner and key ally on controlling migration flows, over Madrid's decision to allow the leader of a militant group fighting for independence from Morocco to receive hospital treatment.

  • House Republican leader McCarthy opposes independent, bipartisan commission investigation of U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he opposes a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, almost certainly eroding GOP support ahead of a vote.

  • Children among 8,000 migrants in desperate swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave

    Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, promised to restore order in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after around 8,000 people swam and waded across the border from Morocco. The record influx of mostly Moroccan migrants, including 1,500 minors, started on Monday and continued until midday on Tuesday, prompting Madrid to deploy the army to bring the situation under control. Entire families tried to circumvent breakwaters in the sea to enter the Spanish territory illegally, resulting in the death of at least one man. Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain's interior minister, said 4,000 migrants had been repatriated to Morocco, adding that 200 extra police officers had been sent from the mainland to help round up and deport the migrants. "This sudden arrival of irregular migrants is a serious crisis for Spain and Europe," Mr Sánchez said in a televised address to the nation before he set off to travel to the enclave.

  • Video captures moment armed police chase thousands of Moroccan migrants who swam to Spanish enclave

    In video clips, police can be seen trying to round up migrants as thousands emerged from the sea, climbed rocks and scaled a border fence to enter the Spanish territory.

  • COVID: India’s Foreign Minister slams Delhi Chief Minister over ‘Singapore variant’ comments

    India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (19 May) clarified that Delhi's Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal does not speak for India, while the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Kumaran Periasamy said Kejriwal has "no competence to pronounce on COVID variants or civil aviation policy".

  • Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo for holding up a Palestine flag after Tuesday's match with Fulham, saying they have a "right to have a different view."

  • Nepal, Bangladesh scramble to secure COVID-19 shots as India curbs exports

    Nepal and Bangladesh are making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out and supply prospects have become clouded by a prolonged Indian curb on vaccine exports. Reuters reported on Tuesday that India was unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until October at the earliest as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen a shortage of supplies coming through the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, designed to help low-income countries. Bangladesh said it urgently needed 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to provide second doses and it had approached several countries for help, including the United States and Canada.

  • Malawi burns thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Health officials hope the event will increase public confidence in getting the vaccination.

  • Trump news – live: New York starts criminal probe into Trump Organisation, as Michael Cohen mocks former boss

    Follow all the latest developments

  • Lebanon's foreign minister asks to quit after comments strained Gulf ties

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors. Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    The House on Wednesday will likely approve the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The commission's fate in the Senate rests on whether 10 Republicans support the bipartisan legislation, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) surprised many observers Tuesday when he left the door open to backing the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening." On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now criminal

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.