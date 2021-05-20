Spain: Stream of migrants stops as Morocco beefs up security

  • Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain are gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain are gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  Moroccan youth run for cover as they clash with Moroccan security forces while trying to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  Moroccan youth clash with Moroccan security forces as they try to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  A boy attempts to swim from the Moroccan border town of Fnideq towards the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  Migrants who recently crossed the Spain Morocco border, cross into the Ceuta commercial port, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The group explained to The Associated Press their goal to reach the European ports of Malaga or Algeciras after hidding inside a commercial boat.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants who recently crossed the Spain Morocco border, cross into the Ceuta commercial port, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The group explained to The Associated Press their goal to reach the European ports of Malaga or Algeciras after hidding inside a commercial boat.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  A migrant walks along the breakwater in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  Migrants trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta wait on the Morocco side of the border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  An unaccompanied minor who crossed into Spain hides atop of a rooftop in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, next the border between Spain and Morocco, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain hide atop of a rooftop in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, next the border between Spain and Morocco, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain are gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
MOSA'AB ELSHAMY and RENATA BRITO
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave at the center of a humanitarian crisis and a diplomatic dispute between Morocco and Spain, said Thursday that no migrants crossed overnight into the city after security forces in the neighboring north African kingdom tightened the shared border.

Security forces clashed well into the night with dozens of mostly young men who had gathered in Fnideq, the Moroccan town across the border from Ceuta, hoping to follow the thousands who reached European soil in previous days.

The scuffles broke out when police tried to break up the groups of people who had gathered and set fire to a barricade blocking the street. The police moved back but later dispersed the group.

In previous days, the border between Morocco and Ceuta became porous following warnings from the Moroccan government to Spain that it would face consequences over Madrid's decision to provide coronavirus treatment to the head of a militant group fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara region annexed by Rabat.

Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front, flew into Spain in mid-April with an Algerian passport that had a false identity.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Thursday said that the country won't accept being pressured with “the use of minors."

“We are not going to accept being blackmailed,” Robles told Spain's public radio. “Spain's integrity is not negotiable and is not at stake. We are going to use all necessary means to guarantee the territorial integrity and to keep vigilance on our frontiers.”

“You don't play with Spain,” she added.

Spain says that more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory in 48 hours, although at least 5,700 had either been expelled in bulk pushbacks criticized by rights groups. Many of those who crossed also returned voluntarily after finding no shelter in Ceuta or possibilities to continue onto the European mainland across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Mosa’ab Elshamy reported from Fnideq, Morocco. AP journalist Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

