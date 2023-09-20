Spain to supply Ukraine with armored vehicles and anti-air missiles

Following the most recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format), Spain will deliver another package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 19.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles welcomed the new Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and noted the "excellent level of cooperation" with his predecessor, Oleksii Reznikov. She announced the transfer of new armored personnel carriers, inflatable boats, missile launchers, anti-air missiles, ambulances, and other equipment to Ukraine.

The minister also noted the progress in training Ukrainian servicemen in Spain and informed that about 4,000 troops will undergo training — twice as many as Madrid originally planned. Also, Spain will be offering additional courses for Ukraine's defenders.

Robles stated that Ukraine’s Armed Forces can count on her country's constant support.

The Sept. 19 Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, was the first one for Ukraine’s newly-appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

