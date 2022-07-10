Spain swelters as temperatures reach 110 degrees in second heatwave

Heatwave in Ronda
Jon Nazca and Susana Vera
·2 min read

By Jon Nazca and Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniards stayed in the shade in parks, headed for the beach or sipped iced drinks to tackle stifling temperatures as high as 43C (110F), as the country experiences its second heatwave this year.

Warm summer sunshine combined with a hot air front from North Africa have sent temperatures soaring, state metereological forecasters AEMET said on Sunday, and the heatwave could last until July 14.

The highest recorded temperature on Sunday was 43C (110F) by the Guadalquivir river near Seville in southern Spain and in Badajoz, towards the west of the country, forecasters said.

For Rasha, 45, a Syrian health executive who lives in Abu Dhabi, the heatwave was an unwelcome surprise on holiday.

"It's not as enjoyable as we would like it to be on a holiday but it is what it is. But compared to the desert it is not that bad," she told Reuters.

Lazaro Cun, 37, a builder from Guatemala, stayed in the shade in Madrid's Casa de Campo Park to escape the heat.

"It is hot but at least with a breeze you feel better," he said.

AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo told Reuters that temperatures could touch 44C in Corboda or Extremadura in southern Spain.

"They could also reach 42C in parts of (central Spain) like Castille and Leon and Galicia (in central and western Spain) on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Del Campo advised people to avoid excessive physical activity, to take care of elderly people with conditions which meant they were sensitive to high temperatures, and to drink plenty of water.

He said there was also a high risk of forest fires during the heatwave.

In June, Spaniards weathered the earliest heatwave since 1981, according to AEMET, with temperatures surpassing 40F in parts of central and southern Spain.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Jon Nazca, Susana Vera and Catherine Macdonald; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Londoners cool off during heat wave

    Residents of London, England, flock to pools to cool off and enjoy the sun as temperatures approach 86 degrees Fahrenheit on July 9.

  • Salt Lake City breaks record-high daily temperature

    The daily temperature record was broken, reaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous record was 102°F.

  • Zelensky sacks Ukraine’s ambassadors to five countries including Germany and India

    Ukrainian president says move is ‘normal’ and new candidates are being readied

  • A Therapist Explains Whether It's Worse to Be in a Relationship With a Narcissist or a Psychopath

    Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula explains the warning signs that you are in a relationship with a narcissist or a psychopath.

  • Zambia plans to cancel over $2 billion projects to rein in debt

    Zambia is cancelling more than $2 billion worth of projects financed by commercial loans to reduce the risk of accumulating more non-concessional debt, the ministry of finance said. In 2020, Zambia became the first nation to default in the COVID-19 era. At the end of 2021, its external debt stood at $17.27 billion, of which China held $5.78 billion, and it is in negotiations with creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift itself out of this debt hole.

  • Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

    A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith.

  • TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year

    Holiday group TUI expects the highest level of demand for Greece on record this year, its director of Communications Aage Duenhaupt told Athens news agency on Sunday. Tourism accounts for about 20% of Greece’s gross domestic product and has a crucial role in helping the economy to emerge from a decade-long debt crisis followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. TUI has said it expects to become profitable again in 2022 as countries have lifted restrictions on movement.

  • Hundreds evacuate after wildfire closes Yosemite National Park’s famed Mariposa Grove, home to 500 giant sequoias

    A wildfire has led to the closure of Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove in California, home to over 500 towering sequoias, park officials announced Thursday.

  • In Race To Face DeSantis, It’s Ms. 'Something New’ Versus Mr. Seventh Time Around

    Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried is the sole statewide elected Democrat, but that may not be enough to beat former GOP Gov. Charlie Crist in the Florida primary.

  • Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe v. Wade overturned

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden was on his way to a bike ride near his residence in Delaware when he stopped to speak to reporters, who asked if he was considering declaring a public health emergency regarding abortion access.

  • The Age of Distracti-pression

    If you’re wondering which pills and how many of them Americans have relied upon to make ourselves feel better since COVID-19 arrived, the answer, in short, is yes. “I should have gone back on medication sooner in the pandemic than I did,” said Leah Bellow-Handelman, 36, matter-of-factly. Bellow-Handelman, a nurse who lives in Brooklyn with two small children, has been on and off Prozac for anxiety since her 20s. Shortly before the pandemic, she had weaned herself off in time for her first pregna

  • Chinese minister hopes ties with Canada can get back on track

    China hopes relations with Canada can get back on track, China's foreign ministry said on Saturday, citing its minister telling his Canadian counterpart, after several years of strained relations between them. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Canadian minister, Melanie Joly, that their countries had never been rivals but partners, and China had never been posed a threat but an opportunity.

  • Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event

    The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw […]

  • Russian strikes on Donetsk region: a man taken from under the rubble, and a railway station burned down

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 12:13 PM FIRE AT THE RAILWAY STATION IN CHASIV YAR AFTER THE RUSSIAN SHELLING ON 9 JULY. PHOTO BY THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region on the morning of July 9, as a result of which the railway station building burned down in the city of Chasiv Yar; in Sloviansk, a man was buried under the rubble of his own house - rescuers pulled him out.

  • Update: Wildfire in Yosemite National Park grows. Evacuation order for Wawona

    Incident managers offered a glimmer of good news, though, in a Friday afternoon Washburn Fire update.

  • A year after protests, Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis

    A year after the largest protests in decades shook Cuba's single-party government, hundreds of people who participated are in prison and the economic and political factors that caused the demonstrations largely remain. Since then, a few things have changed: The Communist Party government has made its most expansive — if still limited — opening in six decades to private enterprise, authorizing small and medium sized companies. While U.S. President Joe Biden has eased some, such as allowing U.S. residents to send more money to Cuban relatives and processing some visas in Cuba, he has been slow to implement his campaign promises to turn back many of the other restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has fired 5 of his ambassadors to Germany and other countries, citing 'diplomatic process'

    President Zelenskyy fired the envoys, to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary, citing "normal diplomatic process."

  • Burned yacht 'Too Elusive' pulled from Maine waters, brought to NH

    “It is difficult and dangerous work, not for the faint of heart,” said William Gardner Warr of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

  • 'Dangerous' heat spreads west; about 50 million people under heat alert in southern USA

    On Saturday morning, about 50 million people were under some form of heat alert, either an excessive heat warning or heat advisory.

  • Storms, excessive heat in DFW could create dangerous downbursts of wind Saturday

    Storms in North Texas are forming along a weak front, largely impacting Fort Worth and areas to the west as the heat index tops 110, according to the National Weather Service.