Spain tightens COVID rules on access to Balearic islands for Britons

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will start to demand a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from British tourists who want to enter Mallorca, Ibiza and the surrounding Balearic islands, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio. "They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR," he added, referring to a type of test for the coronavirus.

Spain had previously decided to lift the requirement for Britons to present a negative PCR test from May 20.

Authorities in Mallorca, a popular holiday destination for Spaniards and foreigners alike, are investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving more than 600 students.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro)