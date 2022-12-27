Spain Unveils €10 Billion Package of Anti-Inflation Measures
(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government announced a fresh batch of measures worth €10 billion ($10.6 billion) for 2023 to help ease naggingly-high inflation stoked by the war in Ukraine.
Most Read from Bloomberg
South Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Move
China Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero Curbs
Southwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or Late
Russia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army Retreats
Iran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali Daei
The latest package, unveiled Tuesday in Madrid by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, includes a six-month extension of tax breaks on power and gas due to expire by the end of this year, new direct aid for around 4.2 million lower-income families worth €200 and tax reductions for basic foodstuffs.
The government also agreed to end a blanket discount at the fuel pump and target aid instead to the transport and farming sectors, extend a limit on rent increases of 2% until the end of next year and provide support worth €900 million for gas-intensive industrial companies.
Since last fall, Sanchez has promised measures worth €35 billion, or 2.5% of the country’s total output, to try to contain inflation. The annual increase in consumer prices climbed to nearly 11% after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis across Europe.
While those measures, together with declining energy costs, have helped ease inflation by 4 percentage points since July, price gains will remain substantial in 2023 and 2024, according to the Bank of Spain.
To tackle food inflation, which remains at around 15%, Sanchez on Tuesday announced sales tax on staples such as bread, milk cheese, fruit and vegetables will be cut to zero from 4% and the levy on oils and pasta to 5% from 10%.
The blanket fuel discount of €0.20 per liter was the most expensive measure and ending it will save the government an estimated annual amount of around $6 billion.
Other new measures announced Tuesday include:
Freezing the maximum price for a bottle of butane gas
Aid worth €300 million for farmers to compensate for rising fertilizer costs
Discount of 30% on some public transport
Six-month extension of the suspension of evictions for vulnerable households
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Two-Word Mantra That Changed Bank of America’s Risk Culture
Drugmakers Are Testing Ways to Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Starts
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.