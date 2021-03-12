Spain has used up all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish health services have already administered all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

"This batch was already supplied and distributed," Darias said on Spanish RNE radio station on Friday.

She said the country's monitoring system to follow up on people after vaccination had only detected light side effects such as headaches, dizziness and intestinal troubles.

A police labour union said on Friday the batch in question was mainly used to inoculate police officers, and it asked the Health Ministry to closely follow the health of the officers who got the jab.

Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while it investigated a death from a clotting disorder and a case of pulmonary embolism.

Europe's EMA medicines regulator has backed the drug and said the benefits outweigh the risks.

A World Health Organization spokeswoman said that a WHO expert advisory committee was looking at AstraZeneca's vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but that there was no reason not to use it.

Darias said Spain would wait for further guidance from EMA before taking any step against using the vaccine and insisted the number of blood clot cases among vaccinated people was not higher than in the general population.

An Andalusian regional health official said on Thursday he had held back on using about 1,200 vaccines from the batch until he had further information, local newspaper Diario de Cordoba reported.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen and Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccinations to pharmacies as part of pilot project

    Pharmacies and primary care settings are now included in Ontario COVID-19 vaccination plan as part of a pilot project. Beginning Friday, March 12 over 325 pharmacies in the province will be offering the AstraZeneca to Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 64 (defined by year of birth between 1957-1961) as part of a vaccine delivery pilot.

  • South Africa's Zulu King Zwelithini dies at 72, hailed as 'visionary monarch'

    Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who saw himself as the custodian of his people's culture and was praised by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "visionary monarch", died on Friday. Zwelithini, who was 72, died in hospital, the royal family said. Though his role was largely ceremonial, Zwelithini was revered by his people and had vast influence over millions of Zulus.

  • Mom accused of child abuse of toddler who had 12 medical procedures in Fort Worth

    A warrant was issued for Kristi Carroll’s arrest on Tuesday in the suspected Munchausen syndrome by proxy case.

  • Meghan lodged formal complaint with ITV over Piers Morgan’s dismissal of mental health problems

    The Duchess of Sussex contacted ITV personally on Monday to warn that Piers Morgan’s dismissive attitude towards her Oprah Winfrey interview could prove damaging to others suffering with mental health problems. Meghan, 39, is understood to have been briefed on Morgan’s comments when she woke up the morning after the two-hour interview aired in the US. The outspoken presenter had told viewers he "didn't believe a word" of what she told the US chat show host, including her claim that she was not supported by Buckingham Palace when experiencing suicidal thoughts. The Duchess’s decision to lodge a formal complaint was not related to his personal criticism of her, The Telegraph understands. But she was concerned that his comments could have a detrimental effect on others who were experiencing their own mental health problems. She also feared that his broadside might influence the opinions of others on mental health. On receiving her email, ITV bosses asked Mr Morgan to apologise to the Duchess of Sussex during Tuesday's show but he refused, as revealed in The Telegraph on Tuesday. The former Daily Mirror editor then quit after storming off the set following a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford. He said on Tuesday's episode that he still had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what" Meghan had said, but that it was "not for me to question if she felt suicidal". ITV, which bought the rights to the Ms Winfrey interview for a rumoured £1 million, later confirmed he had quit, ending a controversial six-year tenure on the show. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” it said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add." The development followed Buckingham Palace's reaction to the Sussexes’ interview, which said the Royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan". The pregnant Duchess claimed during the interview that she was nearly driven to suicide by life in the Royal family. She said she had desperately sought help from palace aides, fearing she could harm herself, but that her pleas fell on deaf ears. Mr Morgan said on Monday’s show: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report.” He referred to the Duchess as the "Pinocchio Princess" in a tweet later that morning. Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, Morgan repeated his comments, saying: "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

  • Italy bans AstraZeneca batch following two deaths in Sicily: source

    Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal of a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following the deaths of two men in Sicily who had recently been inoculated, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. Italy's medicines authority Aifa confirmed that it was halting the use of a batch of doses as a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events". However, the source said health authorities moved following the deaths this month of Stefano Paterno, a 43-year-old navy officer, and Davide Villa, a 50-year-old policeman, who had both received shots from AstraZeneca's ABV2856 batch.

  • Late night hosts joke about Biden's $1.9 trillion relief win, GOP desperation to change the subject

    "Congress finally passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package," and "most Americans are thrilled the bill passed," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "In fact, President Biden is so amped he just bit his dog." Yes, "the stimulus package was President Biden's first major legislative achievement — not to be confused with Major Biden's first legislative achievement, The Chompin' on the Secret Service, Squirrel! Squirrel! Squirrel! Act," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. The White House is moving fast to deliver the $1,400 stimulus payments, which is one reason Biden's name won't be printed on the checks, but "make no mistake, Biden is going to take credit for it," he said, imagining billboards for the coming sales blitz: "Money: You Like It!" Still, "as much legislative meat as Joe's tossin' on the griddle, Republicans are having a little trouble sticking a fork in him," because it "turns out spending a year calling someone 'senile' and 'sleepy' doesn't make them a good boogeyman," Colbert said. "So with nothing else to fire up the crowd, the GOP is talking nonstop about cultural issues like Dr. Seuss, Meghan Markle, and Mr. Potato Head, also known as Piers Morgan." The stimulus bill will "deliver huge benefits to the poor and working class, but the GOP and Fox News have been much more focused on Looney Toons and the royal family," plus Dr. Seuss, the Muppets, and Biden's dog, Seth Meyers said on Late Night. "In fairness, this outrage might just be because Fox News has lost so many advertisers that they're last major sponsor is the Acme Corp," but "imagine being an actual adult and spending any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie." The $1.9 trillion relief bill "will provide aid to millions, it will cut the poverty rate for children in half, it will give Americans more access to health care, and boost the vaccination rate — so naturally, Republicans are against it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. And the legislation is insanely popular, too. "The only other Bill 70 percent of Americans support is Murray," he joked. "If a meteor was hurtling toward the Earth and Chuck Schumer said 'We gotta stop this,' Mitch McConnell would be like, 'No, we don't, no we don't. Could lead to socialism.'" The Late Show did find one thing congressional Republicans don't hate, though. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Bengals’ hotel habits make Jon Kitna’s claim of a drunk receiver in the huddle more plausible

    Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently said that a teammate in Cincinnati was once “drunk in the huddle” during a game. The team’s hotel habits for home games makes that situation more plausible. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh previously told Colin Cowherd that the Bengals at one point did not gather the team at a [more]

  • Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist

    An Iowa prosecutor defended his unsuccessful pursuit of charges against a journalist who was arrested while covering a protest, saying Thursday that he believed the evidence was strong and that dismissing the case would have amounted to special treatment. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held office since 1991, dismissed the outrage he has faced over his decision to prosecute Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri as unwarranted. A Des Moines police officer pepper-sprayed and arrested Sahouri last May while she was on assignment reporting at a chaotic Black Lives Matter protest outside a mall.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

    It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey. From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching. The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section. 'This was sadly very predictable' @Julie Tilke: "This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent. "It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations." 'They had a right to speak up' @Linda Alexander: "I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up. "All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy." The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours @Eileen McGlone: "I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it. "Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement. "I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role. "I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine Statement

    CBSStephen Colbert opened The Late Show on Thursday—one year to the day since COVID-19 was officially deemed a pandemic—by playing a slightly altered version of the new PSA featuring four former presidents.In addition to clips of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter each promoting vaccinations, this one included Donald Trump predicting that the virus would magically “go away” without the need for a vaccine.In reality, the 45th president was nowhere to be seen in the ad, which premiered online Thursday morning. After dusting off his W. impression to make fun of Bush for picking a baseball game as the thing he’s most looking forward to doing now that he’s been vaccinated, Colbert addressed the one living former president who is conspicuously missing.“Maybe his invite got lost in the mail… because he destroyed the postal service!” the host joked. “Ol’ 45 was left out of the POTUS PSA party, but he did put out his own statement about the vaccine.”Jon Stewart Emerges to Dunk on Tucker Carlson: ‘I Apologize... to Dicks’From there, he read aloud the “statement” that Trump would rather have tweeted: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”“First of all, that’s unbelievably sad,” Colbert replied. “Second, pathetic. Third, how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit, and teach you guitar!’”“We banned him from Twitter,” he concluded. “Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Austin if it doesn't lift its mask mandate

    Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, but Austin said it would continue to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Emirates' president continues to slam Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.