Spain's 14-day COVID-19 contagion rate falls below 200 for first time in two months

People walk by a pedestrian zone painted in blue at Pelai street in Barcelona
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's two-week COVID-19 contagion rate fell below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in over two months, according to health ministry data on Friday.

The 14-day contagion rate was 198, the first time it has dipped below 200 cases since July 2, the health ministry said.

The health ministry said 71.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 39.4% of people aged 12 to 19 have received both doses of a vaccine.

Since the pandemic started, 4,877,755 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain while the death toll rose to 84,795 on Friday, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK watchdog opens probe into COVID-19 test provider Expert Medicals

    Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Expert Medicals, one of the UK's largest providers of COVID-19 tests, following complaints that it did not provide timely results and refused to issue refunds when due. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers had also alleged Expert Medicals, which provides polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, failed to respond to complaints. Last week, the watchdog had sent an open letter https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-warns-pcr-test-providers-against-breaking-consumer-law to PCR test providers warning that a range of harmful practices in the sector could breach consumer protection law.

  • Watch the 'All Stars 6' Top 4 React to the Winning Queen Being Crowned

    How did the queens react after finding out who's entering the Drag Race Hall of Fame?

  • CDC recommends unvaccinated people don't travel over Labor Day weekend

    L.A. County is beginning to see decreases in weekly COVID-19 case numbers, but due to the delta variant, the county's public health director said she's hesitant to proclaim the worst of the latest surge over.

  • Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

    R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. The woman — testifying during the trial's third week without using her full real name — told a New York City jury she was 27 when she met Kelly through a mutual friend in 2001. It was the second time this week that jurors have heard testimony alleging Kelly gave a sex partner herpes — part of a case accusing him of leading a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women, girls and even boys during a 30-year career highlighted by his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly.”

  • EU leader 'deplores' Belarus behavior amid migrant standoff

    A top European Union official condemned Belarus and expressed support for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Friday as a state of emergency took effect in areas of eastern Poland following a surge in illegal migration. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia, said that the EU’s foreign ministers “stand in solidarity with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and we are ready to take all measures to support them if the situation continues deteriorating.”

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Man Identified In On-Air MSNBC Confrontation Arrested In Ohio, Criminal Charges Filed – Update

    UPDATED with arrest information: U.S. Marshals arrested Benjamin Eugene Dagley on Thursday at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio, and the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has filed criminal charges against the man it says accosted MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during an on-air live segment Monday. Dagley was charged by the Gulfport police with two […]

  • How many vaccinated Americans would want a COVID booster shot? Here’s what poll found

    A majority said returning to their pre-COVID life “would be a large or moderate risk.”

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t

  • What Are The Odds You've Been Exposed To COVID And Just Didn't Get Sick?

    The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.

  • Podcast host Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, says he took ivermectin

    Joe Rogan announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he took a series of medications, including ivermectin, a drug primarily used to treat parasites in animals that the Food and Drug Administration says people should avoid.Why it matters: Rogan is one of the most influential podcast personalities in the world. In the past, some of his more controversial comments have been criticized and have put Spotify, Rogan's exclusive podcast distributor, in an awkward po

  • Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have had monoclonal antibody treatments. Is it working?

    Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have received monoclonal antibody treatments during the pandemic’s summer surge, a statistic Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting as helping to keep people out of the hospital and save lives. DeSantis has opened 21 clinics across the state, which offer Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to patients at no cost. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much of a ...

  • ‘His worst fear was realized.’ Fort Worth BBQ owner dies of COVID between vaccine doses

    Waldo Strein, 73, who owned Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack in Rendon with his wife Barbie, died of COVID on Monday.

  • Why are Kansas Republicans playing this strange, dangerous COVID disinformation game?

    Roger Marshall, Ron Ryckman and Mike Thompson are all letting down their constituents. | Opinion

  • The Idaho Way: Idaho speeds toward public health crisis, with no brakes from Gov. Little

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • ‘This didn’t have to happen’: Southern Illinois hospitals filling their ICUs, asking the state for help

    The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has hit many parts of the state hard, but perhaps no region has felt it more than southern Illinois, where hospitals say they’re filling their ICU beds, postponing surgeries and even turning away some patients. In southern Illinois, just 8% of ICU beds were available as of Wednesday night, and the weekly average was even less: 6%. At one point last week, only ...

  • Florida COVID update: 19,048 cases reported and a steep dip in number of hospital patients

    Florida on Wednesday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 19,048 more COVID-19 cases added Tuesday, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The state also reported 10 new deaths.

  • What You Need to Know About Melioidosis, the Rare Bacterial Infection the CDC Is Warning About

    The CDC is warning about the spread of melioidosis in four states.

  • Data shows Florida's latest COVID surge the deadliest yet

    Florida is reporting its deadliest peak in daily death rates since the start of the pandemic, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state, according to federal data published Thursday. No charges were filed but he was ordered not to come back to the school without calling first and getting permission.

  • UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring a precautionary approach in healthy children due to a rare side effect of heart inflammation. The advice could see Britain pursue a different approach to the United States, Israel and some European countries, which have rolled out vaccinations to children more broadly. However a final decision has not been taken, as the British government said it would consult medical advisers to look at other factors, such as disruption to schools.