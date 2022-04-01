Spain's BBVA closes deal with Merlin to buy back 662 branches

BBVA bank branch in Madrid
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA on Friday said it had bought back 662 branches, which it sold between 2009 and 2010 under a sale and lease back agreement to Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, owned by real estate company Merlin Properties.

As part of deal, the Spanish bank agreed to pay 1.99 billion euros ($2.20 billion) for 100% of the shares of Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, which owns 659 branches and three individual buildings.

BBVA estimated the deal would hit its capital by 7 basis points and have a negative net impact of 200 million euros once the transaction is completed, which is expected at the end of the second quarter.

The lender said the impact would be more than offset by the cumulative savings expected when this transaction is executed.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nathan Allen)

Recommended Stories

  • Best Refrigerators for $1,500 or Less

    CR's tests find that you don’t have to sacrifice style and performance to get a good valueBy Daniel WroclawskiThere are plenty of reasons you might not want to shell out thousands of dollars on a...

  • Bullish Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$532k bet

    The recent 5.0% drop in Kontoor Brands, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KTB ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased...

  • Amazon union leader Smalls went from rapper to unlikely voice of protest

    The road to organizing Amazon's first union in the United States was a long one for Christian Smalls. The 33-year-old had worked at Walmart, Target and Home Depot. A rapper early in his career, he gave up music to support twin children, and by 2015, he took a warehouse job at Amazon in his home state of New Jersey, and later New York, he said.

  • Tellurian Stock Is Upgraded. It’s Getting a Boost From Rising Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas.

    Shares of Tellurian were surging Friday after the stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse analysts, who cited optimism over the natural-gas producer’s future projects and increased demand for liquefied natural gas. Analyst Spiro Dounis raised his rating for the stock to Outperform from Neutral, and lifted his price target $8 a share from $5.50. The first is that Tellurian (ticker: TELL) is months away from wrapping up its financing for its liquefied natural gas production and export terminal in Louisiana.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named as deputy chairwoman

    Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. This impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses. Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.

  • China Chipmaker’s White Knight Finally Completes Deal Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- The winning bidder for beleaguered Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. has finally completed a 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) takeover payment after missing an earlier deadline, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • U.S. may weigh up exemptions to ban on financing fossil fuel projects abroad-official

    The Biden administration may soon consider calls for exemptions to a ban on financing of new carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas, a senior U.S. official said, as energy markets tighten on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden in December ordered U.S. agencies to immediately stop financing coal, gas and other projects and prioritize global collaborations to deploy clean energy technology. The order provided exemptions if a country faced severe consequences if it was unable to build a plant burning fossil fuels, such as natural gas or coal.

  • European Regulators Raise Questions About Microsoft Cloud Practices

    (Bloomberg) -- European regulators are asking Microsoft Corp. partners and rivals for information related to a complaint made against the software maker alleging anti-competitive behavior in the cloud-computing services market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Critici

  • GameStop Split Brings a Hint of Meme-Mania to Friday’s Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed stock split by GameStop Corp. brought back echoes of peak-meme mania days to trading forums on Friday, with investors snatching up shares in the company and other retail favored-names.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russ

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.