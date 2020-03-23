Spain's coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in just 3 days with more than 2,000 people now dead

Reuters

The coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in Spain in just three days.

Over 2,000 people have died in the country after testing positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

The death toll was just 1,002 on Friday.

Spain is now the worst affected European country outside of Italy.

The country is in lockdown with drones being used to monitor the movement of citizens.

Spain's coronavirus death toll has more than doubled in just three days, rising to over 2,000 on Monday morning.

The outbreak continues to surge in the country despite a strict lockdown in recent weeks.

The government has imposed a 15-day period of strict restrictions on Spanish citizens, meaning the Spanish people can only leave their homes to buy essentials, commute, or provide care.

Authorities are using drones to monitor the movements of its citizens.

Last week, the Spanish government also nationalised all private hospitals and healthcare providers, in order to bolster the country's health service.

Spain is now the worst-affected country with the coronavirus in Europe outside of Italy.

On Friday, 1,002 people in Spain had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That number had grown to 2,182 on Monday morning, with 33,090 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told his country at a press conference on Monday that: "We are at war."

The latest fatalities number comes after Sanchez's own deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, was hospitalised and awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after developing a respiratory infection on Sunday.

"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon and after medical tests were carried out doctors decided she had to remain there to receive treatment for a respiratory infection," a Spanish government spokesperson said.

