Spain's foreign minister says Europeans are 'united' on Ukraine crisis

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Athens
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday that Europeans have a united position on the crisis over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border and that Spain is pushing for dialogue.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine in what Western states fear is the precursor to a new assault on the former Soviet republic. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands is not met.

Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday.

"Let's give dialogue a chance. That is what Spain is pushing for. If dialogue does not bear fruit, of course, Spain will stand with its European partners and its NATO allies united in deterrence," he said on Friday in Madrid.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine tension: Urgent US-Russia talks in Geneva as invasion fears grow

    The top US and Russian diplomats will meet in Geneva as fears of an invasion of Ukraine grow.

  • Russian parliament to discuss recognising rebel-held east Ukraine as independent

    Russia's parliament will hold consultations next week on an idea to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states, the chamber's speaker said on Friday. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, made the announcement ahead of talks in Geneva later on Friday between Russia's top diplomat and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine. A Russian troop build-up near Ukraine has stirred worries among Western countries that a war could break out between the former Soviet neighbours, whose ties have been fraught since the annexation of Crimea by Moscow and the start of a Russia-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

  • 'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

    LONDON (Reuters) -Meat Loaf, the flamboyant U.S. rock star who rose to global fame with his debut "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died aged 74. The singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. His hits included the near 10-minute long title track from "Bat of Hell", "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" from the same album, and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" from the 1993 follow-up "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell".

  • Russia sends two S-400 battalions to Belarus for drills - Interfax

    Russia is sending two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Belarus to join military drills there next month, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, at a time of acute tensions with the West over neighbouring Ukraine. Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus this week for the "Allied Resolve" drills https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/belarus-says-joint-drills-with-russia-run-feb-10-20-2022-01-18 to be held near the former Soviet republic's western border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania, and close to its southern flank with Ukraine. Western states fear that Russia, which has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20, is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014.

  • Ukraine war necessary if Russia recognises breakaway regions - pro-Kremlin MP

    Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine would expect Russia's army to fight with them against Ukrainian government forces if Moscow follows through on a parliamentary proposal to recognise their independence, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker said on Thursday. Alexander Borodai made the comment after 11 lawmakers proposed that parliament ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/might-russia-recognise-independence-breakaway-east-ukraine-regions-2022-01-20 the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Such a move would mark a major escalation by Russia after weeks of mounting tensions around Ukraine.

  • Executive Privilege Ruling Lands Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows In 'Deep Doo-Doo': Legal Expert

    The decision blocking Trump's use of executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation is also a "nail in the coffin" for the two former aides, said Neal Katyal.

  • Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling 'Hannity' Call

    It's 2022, and the former president is still raving about windmills on Fox News.

  • MSNBC Hosts Explain How Trump's Lying Habit Might Finally Bite Him

    MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said "anybody that's ever known Donald Trump" is familiar with this inclination.

  • Allen Weisselberg couldn't explain gaps in figures used to value Trump golf course at $400 million, NY AG says in fraud investigation

    Officials with the New York attorney general raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • Trump held secret meetings in days before Capitol attack, ex-press secretary tells panel

    Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d

  • US destroyer challenges Chinese South China Sea claims as US Navy warns 'nothing' Beijing says will deter it

    A US Navy warship challenged China's "unlawful" and "excessive" maritime claims Thursday, triggering an angry statement from the Chinese military.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cleans Gun During Veterans Hearing

    Screenshot from Lindsay ChurchThe House Veterans’ Affairs Committee took Wednesday as an opportunity to hold a virtual hearing on how toxic chemicals are killing U.S. soldiers. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took the hearing as an opportunity to clean his gun.Cawthorn, the youngest current member of Congress, fiddled with his black pistol while one witness explained how university medical researchers could help the government examine how burn pits are harming military service members.“It was immat

  • Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Unlikely Guy Who Could Bring Down Trump

    ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea

  • Lara Trump Slammed On Twitter For Her Most Clueless Biden Complaint Yet

    Twitter users torched the former president's daughter-in-law.

  • Cyber Ninjas public records case with The Arizona Republic gets new judge, but rulings are the same

    Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp has ruled the same way in a nearly identical case: The Cyber Ninjas' records are public.

  • U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine as Biden predicts a Russian invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to keep NATO allies on the "same page" after Mr. Biden said it was his "guess" that Putin would order forces to "move in" to Ukraine.

  • Russia's not the USSR, and this isn't World War II. Does Biden realize?

    Russia's not the USSR, and this isn't World War II. Does Biden realize?

  • Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

    Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and a frigate will sail within three or four days, Robles told reporters. "Russia cannot tell any country what to do, so NATO will protect and defend the sovereignty of any country that can or wants to join NATO," she said.

  • Trump Organization produced just 3 documents from Donald Trump in response to New York AG probe, court filings show

    Lawyers for the Trump Organization argue its longtime CEO didn't have a big role in preparing its financial documents.