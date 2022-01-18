Spain's infection rate drops for first time in Omicron wave

FILE PHOTO: Elderly women wearing face masks walk along a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Madrid
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus infection rate dropped for the first time in two and a half months, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the Omicron variant's rapid-fire advance may be slowing.

Even as Spain reported over 94,400 new cases, the rate as measured over the preceding 14 days fell to 3,306 cases per 100,000 people from a record 3,397 cases on Wednesday, the first decline since Nov. 2 when it was below 50.

The seven-day rate fell even more sharply, to 1,522 from 1,657 per 100,000.

Infections had climbed without interruption amid mass testing, turbo-charged by Omicron's elevated transmissibility and large swathes of the population mixing over Christmas. Hospital admissions remain well below those seen in earlier waves, however, thanks to Spain's high vaccination rates.

Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients was practically unchanged on Tuesday from Wednesday at just over 15%, while about a quarter of intensive care capacity was occupied.

So far in the pandemic, Spain has registered over 8.5 million infections and 91,277 deaths. The country has fully vaccinated some 80.5% of its 47 million population.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Three men charged following weekend exchange of gunfire in Newark

    Police found four bullet holes in a house on the 200 block of North Wing Street.

  • Hospital leaders say surge likely won't peak for weeks

    Hospital leaders say surge likely won't peak for weeks

  • 1,448 new COVID cases in Singapore, infection growth rate rises to 1.76

    Of the additional 589 Omicron cases confirmed among past reported infections, some 86% – or 504 – were local while 85 were imported.

  • Coronavirus tally: Omicron cases may be peaking in northeastern states but national rate is at record high

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has pushed U.S. new cases to a record high of about 800,000 a day, but in a sign welcomed by experts, cases appear to be peaking in northeastern states that were among the first to be hit hard. New York City, Cleveland, Chicago and Washington, D.C. are showing case numbers level off and start to fall,

  • 3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

    Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring three people. A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

  • Gilead says counterfeiting network sold $250 million worth of its HIV drugs

    The drugmaker said in August that distributors not authorized by Gilead to sell its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets. "After becoming aware of counterfeit Gilead HIV medication being distributed we notified federal law enforcement authorities, including the FDA, as well as dispensing pharmacies, and then took direct and urgent legal action," a Gilead spokesperson said on Tuesday.

  • Spain grants monthly aid to lure youths out of parents' homes

    The Spanish government will pay 250 euros ($284) a month to low-income youths to help them cut the cord in a country where more and more young adults live with their parents because they cannot afford to rent. Housing Minister Raquel Sanchez told a news conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that starting this month, Spaniards under the age of 35 and with an annual income below 24,318 euros can request the monthly subsidy to rent an apartment for two years. However, direct subsidies to pay rents may be less effective than the government hopes as increased demand for small apartments will likely drive prices higher, said Francisco Inareta, a spokesman for Idealista, the country's largest real estate website.

  • How the CDC can clean up its messaging mess

    Confusion about revised isolation rules for COVID patients is the latest example of how the agency's announcements have sometimes left Americans wondering what they're supposed to do to stay safe.

  • Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison healthcare provider for neglecting medical needs

    Kevin Strickland, who was wrongly convicted, alleges in a lawsuit that Missouri’s prison healthcare provider neglected his back needs. His ailment “may result in a permanent loss of bodily function.”

  • An unexpected emotion arises for some who are catching this wave of Covid: Relief

    Some with recent Covid diagnoses are finding that contracting the illness they worked so hard to dodge for so long has brought them a reprieve from anxiety.

  • Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

    Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. U.S. air support to government forces was key in the 20-year-war against Taliban insurgents.

  • At least 20 percent of Americans have been infected with COVID-19, data show

    At least 20 percent of Americans have now been infected with COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data shows more than 66,400,000 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020. The country has seen more than 850,000 deaths.The total number of Americans who had COVID-19 could be much higher due to asymptomatic cases. About 63 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated,...

  • Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel: 'One and Only'

    The Property Brothers star and the mom of two recently announced that they had purchased their "dream home" together in L.A. and are in the middle of a renovation

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Americans Can Now Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Their Homes — Here's How

    Every home in the US now has access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • Op-Ed: In the Omicron surge, I am my family's anger translator

    We are vaxxed. We wear masks. And still I'm sitting in a chair in Echo Park listening to my mother cough through the door, knowing we are on our own.