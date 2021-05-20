Spain's migrant drama highlights EU outsourcing policy flaws

  • A member of Moroccan security forces stands guard at a hill overlooking the border of Morocco and Spain as Moroccan and sub-saharan migrants attempt to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A migrant waits at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Spanish security forces guard the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A boy is helped by a man while climbing a fence in the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, outside the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A man lies on the ground after arriving in the Spanish territory at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • Migrants wait to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a migrant stands next to their makeshift tent outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world's biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums of money to help ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe whether by arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai, File)
  • FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, tents are seen from above at Karatepe refugee camp, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world's biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums of money to help ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe whether by arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)
1 / 10

Morocco Europe Migrants

A member of Moroccan security forces stands guard at a hill overlooking the border of Morocco and Spain as Moroccan and sub-saharan migrants attempt to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
LORNE COOK
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The sight of hundreds of migrants swimming or climbing fences separating the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the rest of Africa this week is a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the whims of countries it chooses to pay to enforce its migration policy.

Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world’s biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums trying to ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe on arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys.

The EU granted billions of euros and other incentives to Turkey, for instance, to stop people leaving for Europe. Yet, just over a year ago, the government in Ankara waved thousands of people through the land border to Greece, sparking violence that almost erupted into open conflict.

That dispute was over Turkey's view that the EU had failed to amply support its invasion of northern Syria. Since then, the 27-nation bloc has quietly gone about reinvigorating the EU-Turkey deal, with an offer of yet more money and trade incentives.

Perhaps the authorities in Morocco are using the same playbook when an EU country takes action they, too, find unacceptable. “Morocco is playing with people’s lives. They must not use people, among them its own citizens, as pawns in a political game,” said Virginia Álvarez, Head of Internal Policy at Amnesty International Spain.

What is clear is that more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory over two days this week. Many risked their lives by swimming around a breakwater to reach a beach on the European side.

Hanne Beirens, Director of the Migration Policy Institute, told The Associated Press that migration can feature very prominently at the negotiating table when the EU is drafting agreements with outside countries, whatever their nature.

“Today, if as a third country you hold a migration card in your hand, you’re a powerful player,” Beirens said.

The migrant influx in 2015 was a turning point for Europe. Arrivals overwhelmed reception centers and laid waste to the EU’s inadequate asylum policy. Nations bickered over who should take responsibility for people landing on Europe’s shore. Those disputes continue.

Entries these days are barely a trickle compared with 2015. In contrast, the load on small, poor Lebanon and Jordan, or Turkey, where around 3.7 million Syrian refugees are sheltering, is far greater.

But the inability of the EU, home to 27 of the richest countries in the world, to find a fair way to manage people seeking sanctuary or better lives is the source of one of its biggest political crises.

“The EU bloc of 2021 is one that still shivers at the idea of new waves of migrants arriving and having to deal with questions such as who will take them on, who will send them back. So this is really a big issue,” Beirens said.

Six years ago, the EU clinched the deal with Turkey that has been lauded for slowing migrant arrivals almost to a standstill. It’s since used that as a model for similar arrangements with Morocco and Tunisia, where the EU’s top migration official heads Thursday for more talks.

Hundreds of millions of euros have also been spent in lawless Libya, the departure point for many Europe-bound migrants.

Morocco is the second-largest beneficiary of migration aid in that region, receiving around 346 million euros ($422 million). But Rabat appears to have leveraged its control of the Ceuta border to punish Spain for permitting a militant group leader from Western Sahara, a region Morocco annexed in 1975, to receive medical treatment.

In the first public comments on the situation in Ceuta by a Moroccan official, Mostapha Hamid, minister for human rights, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Spain’s decision to receive the Polisario Front leader was “reckless, irresponsible and totally unacceptable.”

“What was Spain expecting from Morocco when it hosted an official from a group that is carrying arms against the kingdom?” Hamid wondered.

Beirens claims no insight into Rabat's motives. But generally, she said, a “tit-for-tat approach has become a kind of a model for third countries in securing, on the one hand greater support for migration, but also — and this far more important — on scoring deals on trade, on foreign affairs and other policy domains.”

As events in Ceuta unfolded, Spain on Tuesday approved a 30-million-euro ($37 million) transfer to beef up Morocco's policing of irregular migration flows. Madrid said the economic package was already budgeted before the latest developments.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas told Spanish National Radio Wednesday that “nobody can blackmail the European Union.”

He may believe what he says, but no one doubts that Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Turkey all hold strong migration cards.

__

Aritz Parra in Madrid and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Turkey, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Top diplomats meet as U.S., Russia test waters ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov treaded carefully in the first face-to-face meeting of U.S. and Russian officials under the Biden administration.

  • 3 Stocks Will Make Up For Your Vanishing Huge AT&T Dividend

    If you love huge dividends — AT&T stock got your heart racing. But with half of AT&T's 6.45% yield at risk, it's time to look at options in the S&P 500.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) The first stock we’re looking at, Iovance, is an immune-oncology company, working on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies to be used in cancer treatment. The technology is designed to stimulate the patient’s immune system into attacking cancer cells. Iovance has an active pipeline, with six drug candidates under investigation – several for multiple applications. The lead candidate, lifileucel, is undergoing clinical trials as a potential treatment for melanoma and cervical cancer. The big news on Iovance in recent days directly concerns lifileucel. The drug, which has shown promise in early studies, is currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Data from those trials is scheduled to be release in early June, and preliminary accounts suggest that Iovance has positive results to share. The other major development, however, was not as good for lifileucel or Iovance. The company this week acknowledged that the FDA has responded to its submission of assay data on lifileucel, and has requested additional information on potency prior to making a decision on the biologics license application (BLA). The BLA submission, which had been expected in 2H21, has now been pushed back to 1H22. Along with the regulatory hurdle, Iovance’s CEO, Maria Fardis, Ph.D., has announced that she is leaving the company. Her announcement came after the FDA feedback, and she will be succeeded on an interim basis by the company’s general counsel pending a search for a permanent CEO. On the news – of both the FDA feedback and the resignation of the CEO – Iovance shares tumbled nearly 40%. Covering the stock for Baird, analyst Colleen Kusy remains bullish on Iovance. Kusy rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $55 price target suggests a 237% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Kusy’s track record, click here) “Determining an assay remains the rate-limiting step in completing the BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma. Given additional data to be submitted to the FDA, expectations for BLA filing have been delayed from 2021 to 1H22. While the delay is disappointing, we view updated filing guidance as a bode of confidence in reaching an agreement on a potency assay with the FDA this year," Kusy noted. The analyst added, “Based on the strength of the results to date, we continue to expect lifileucel will ultimately get approved in melanoma based on the current data package. Additionally, we see broad potential for lifileucel in multiple additional tumor types…” Overall, the analyst consensus on Iovance, even with the current events on the stock, is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 11 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $16.33 after their recent slide, and the average target of $45.70 implies ~180% upside for the next 12 months. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Applied Therapeutics. The company is working on a pipeline of novel drug candidates designed to target ‘indications of high unmet medical need.’ In other words, Applied is working on new medications for serious, life-threatening, diseases that currently have no approved treatments. There are two compounds in APLT’s pipeline at present – AT-007, a treatment for Galactosemia (a rare hereditary inability of the body to convert the galactose in milk into glucose usable by the body), and AT-001, which is under investigation as a treatment for diabetic cardiomyopathy. AT-007 has recently completed a Phase 2 study on adult patients, and has a Phase 2 pediatric study still in progress. Data from the Galactosemia studies was presented at a professional forum in April, and an NDA is expected to be submitted by 3Q21. In addition to the Galactosemia studies, AT-007 is under investigation as a treatment for Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (SORD deficiency), and the Phase 2 pilot study has already started. AT-001 is farther along in the pipeline, and the Phase 3 study was begun in 3Q19. The company expects that enrollment in the ARISE-HF global registrational study will be completed by the middle of this year. Efficacy data is expected in 2022. APLT shares peaked in February, and have been slipped since then, declining approximately 70%. The slide coincides with a public offering of 3.45 million shares, at a price of $23 each. The sale netted $74.4 million in proceeds for operations. After the stock sale Applied Therapeutics reported having $148 million in cash available as of the end of 1Q21. Given the company’s cash burn last year of $82 million, this gives APLT a cash runway of 22 months, or until January 2023. Among the bulls is Baird analyst Brian Skorney who notes the major pipeline projects as positives. “We continue to be encouraged by management's progress, as the galactosemia NDA filing remains on track for no later than 3Q21, a Phase 2 pilot study in SORD deficiency has been initiated, and the ARISE-HF study in diabetic cardiomyopathy is expected to complete enrollment in mid-2021 (also on schedule). Moving forward, we see the upcoming galactosemia review as the next major catalyst for shares,” Skorney opined. To this end, Skorney rates APLT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $35 price target implies it has room for 134% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Skorney’s track record, click here) Overall, this is another biotech with unanimous approbation from the Street’s analysts; APLT has 3 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The $38.50 average price target suggests a robust 157% one-year upside from the current trading price of $14.96. (See APLT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Thanks to Kobach, Trump and conservative think tank, we know extent of voter fraud

    So how many fraudulent voters did Kobach’s dragnet find during his eight-year tenure in office? Just nine.

  • Shameless liars for Trump or out-of-touch Reagan relics? Republicans have bad choices.

    Cheney is a Reagan Republican who wants to talk about lower taxes and smaller government. That is a 40-year-old message out of step with today’s times.

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gets his Covid vaccine

    The Duke of Cambridge has received his Covid vaccine. Prince William, 38, received the jab from NHS staff on Tuesday at his local vaccination centre - the Science Museum in Kensington. Sharing a picture on the family's official Twitter account, he said: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in the New York investigation into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself."

  • Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd 's death should face an additional count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add the third charge following an appeals court ruling in February.

  • Meet Zhang Yiming, the secretive Chinese billionaire behind TikTok worth $44 billion who just stepped down as ByteDance CEO

    Zhang Yiming makes his own TikToks - and requires his senior employees to as well. Here's a look at what we know about the secretive billionaire.

  • Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks"

    Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign. "Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • China delays mission while NASA congratulates on Mars images

    China postponed a supply mission to its new space station on Thursday for unspecified technical reasons, while photos sent back from Mars by its newly arrived rover earned plaudits from NASA despite only sporadic contacts between the Chinese and American space programs. China Manned Space announced the delay on its website but didn't say when the rescheduled launch would occur. It would be the first mission to the main Tianhe space station module that was launched on April 29.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • 7 rural counties in Oregon that voted for Trump have voted to secede from the blue state and join Idaho

    "Idaho respects traditional morality and justice, and it doesn't get in the way of rural livelihoods," a group pushing the ballot measures says.

  • Israel unleashes airstrikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

    The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fresh Fleury gives Golden Knights big boost vs. Wild

    Keeping the 36-year-old Fleury fresh has proven to be a winning strategy for coach Peter DeBoer, who has watched the three-time Stanley Cup champion stop 63 of 65 shots on goal for the Minnesota Wild over the first two games of this first round West Division series that's tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday night in Minnesota (9:30 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network), after the Wild gained a split on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Spain begs regions to take in some of 1,500 children who crossed into Ceuta this week

    Spain's government is pleading with mainland regions to relieve crammed reception centres for minors in the North African enclave of Ceuta where some 1,500 children and teenagers crossed this week from Morocco. A source familiar with talks said that the Social Rights Ministry had held an emergency meeting on the issue where it asked regional authorities to accept hundreds of unaccompanied minors who had arrived before the latest surge. "The regions have shown solidarity with the migration crisis and are positive about the proposal," the source told Reuters, expecting an agreement in coming days even though centres in regions such as Andalusia or the Canary Islands were already overcrowded.