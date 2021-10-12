Spain's national day salutes Columbus with little opposition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BARRY HATTON and ALICIA LEÓN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (AP) — Pomp, pageantry and a grand military parade marked Spain’s national day ceremonies in Madrid on Tuesday, overshadowing protests against what some see as a misguided celebration of Spanish colonial history.

Cavalry members escorted King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to a platform where the royal couple watched more than 2,600 troops march along the flag-lined Paseo de la Castellana. The parade featured dozens of aircraft flying overhead and a 21-gun salute.

A parachutist with a giant red-and-yellow Spanish flag attached to his ankle landed on the avenue, drawing cheers from the thousands of spectators.

The Día de la Fiesta Nacional, also known as Dia de la Hispanidad, is a public holiday in Spain. The 1987 law which made Oct. 12 the national holiday said it commemorates “the linguistic and cultural projection of Spain outside of its European limits.”

The date marks explorer Christopher Columbus’ Oct. 12, 1492 sighting of land while traveling under Spanish royal sponsorship in search of what came to be known as the Americas. That event heralded centuries of colonization of the Americas by European nations while bringing violence, disease and death to indigenous people.

In Spain, the suffering of native populations during that period has not received the same attention or prompted the kind of historical reevaluation as it has, for example, in the United States, where in many places Columbus Day has been paired or replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day to switch the focus of the annual holiday.

Near to where Tuesday's official national day celebrations were held in Madrid is a statue of Columbus atop a pedestal. It is 17 meters (56 feet) high.

In the U.S. city of Chicago, by contrast, three statues of Columbus remain in storage by order of the local government after protesters targeted them last summer.

The debate over Columbus’ historical legacy has raged for many years. But it came into sharper focus in the United States after a campaign to remove monuments dedicated to Confederate generals flared into deadly violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Protests staged to coincide with Spain's national day mostly were driven by other grievances.

The king, for instance, received jeers and whistles from people who want to abolish the Spanish monarchy. Regional officials fighting for the independence of Spain's Catalonia region went to work as normal as a way of thumbing their noses at the country’s central authorities.

Even the anti-establishment, left-wing Unidas Podemos (United We Can) party supported the formal ceremonies in Madrid even though fighting inequality is one of its banner issues. The left-wing party, which is part of Spain’s coalition government, sent its three government ministers to attend the parade.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sought to focus the celebrations on a more modern appreciation of Oct. 12.

He said the holiday was meant to celebrate “what bonds us together, what makes us bigger as a society, what makes Spain a friendly, open, diverse country.”

Groups protesting against the tribute to Columbus and his legacy organized scattered demonstrations, including in Madrid, though turnout was light.

Joan Felguera, a 17-year-old student attending a protest in Barcelona against crimes committed by Spanish colonizers, said people had to choose how to react to what was known about the period.

“History is history,” he said. “But culture is changing and ways of thinking have evolved.”

But at a separate far-right rally in the northeastern Spanish city, participants argued that the Spanish conquests were benign. “But now things are being twisted around,” said Ester Lopez, a 40-year-old office worker.

Paula Guerra, a Chilean anti-racism activist, said the celebrations ought to be replaced by “an acknowledgment of the damage caused by the horrors” committed by Spain in the Americas.

“It was a regime of terror. It was a regime of barbarism,” she said.

Dora Turín, 35, who works in Spain's audiovisual sector, said in advance of the parade that people should reflect positively on Spain's colonial rule.

“It was a contribution of cultures, in addition to ours,” she said. "It meant adding more knowledge and being able to mix inter-culturally and reach what we are now.”

___

Barry Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. Germán Martinez and Hernán Muñoz contributed from Barcelona, Spain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's Royals preside over military parade

    King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the traditional parade to cheers accompanied by members of the government, opposition politicians and members of Spain's Olympic team.Sanchez urged unity with a tweet before the military parade in Madrid, which was attended by more than 2,000 troops, in a sign that Spain's COVID-19 situation has improved.Sanchez, who was booed by a section of the crowd that appeared to be against his left-wing government, is opposed to a referendum on independence for Catalonia.Some 2,656 soldiers took part in a march past along with 115 military vehicles while air force planes took part in a fly past as well as a parachutist with a giant Spanish flag.

  • New York Giants, Yieldstreet Deal Marks New Era in NFL Investment

    A New York-based investment firm is partnering with one of the region’s most revered sports franchises, as fintech company Yieldstreet has inked a multi-year deal with the New York Giants. The terms were not disclosed, but the agreement makes the startup the team’s official alternative investment platform. Yieldstreet CEO Milind Mehere says the company spoke […]

  • Ditch Your Dying Career for a Dirty Job Instead

    How secure is your job in a world of artificial intelligence? Technology is putting many careers on the endangered list, but some jobs just can’t be done by bots.

  • Slain reporter's father takes on Facebook over violent video

    The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Video footage of the shooting — some of which was taken by the gunman — repeatedly resurfaces on Facebook and Instagram despite assurances from top executives that it will be removed, says a complaint filed Tuesday by Parker and attorneys with the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic. “The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the onus on victims and their families to do the policing of graphic content — requiring them to relive their worst moments over and over to curb the proliferation of these videos,” says the complaint.

  • Spain's Sanchez urges unity as military parade returns on national day

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged unity on Tuesday as the country marked its national day with a military parade in Madrid attended by more than 2,000 troops in a sigh Spain's COVID-19 situation has improved. His remarks in a tweet come as his government entered talks with the pro-independence Catalan regional authorities to solve Spain's territorial crisis. Sanchez, who was booed by a section of the crowd at the parade who appeared to be against his left-wing government, is opposed to a referendum on independence for Catalonia.

  • Fox News host complains Columbus is being ‘cancelled’ by people marking Indigenous People’s Day

    Italian-American comedian told host that his grandparents were being ‘disrespected’ by attacks on 15th Century explorer and coloniser

  • Amid ‘Historical’ Demand for Jets, Business Aviation Sales Have Increased 30%

    At business aviation's biggest show, CEOs are ecstatic: Aviation firms are seeing record growth in airplane and charter sales.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

  • Supreme Court deals massive financial blow to organized labor

    The Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to organized labor and the Democratic Party by ruling that unions cannot charge fees to non-members for collective bargaining gains.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was like 'spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza," after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in N.Y.C.

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • FBI director Chris Wray privately told Adam Schiff that he would resign if he 'ever felt the need to do something that wasn't right' under Trump: book

    "I had warned him about how many good people the president had chewed up and spat out," Schiff wrote in his memoir. "I don't need this job," Wray said.

  • C.African rebel tortured opponents in hole under desk, ICC hears

    A Central African Republic war crimes suspect kept opponents in a hole under his desk where they were tortured until they begged to be killed, prosecutors told the International Criminal Court on Tuesday.

  • How Tom Cotton Went From ‘Send in the Troops’ to Stopping Trump

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen you think of Tom Cotton, you probably think of the senator who wanted to use the military to bash Black Lives Matter protesters. And when you think of the 2020 presidential election, you probably think of Republicans being complicit with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results. But that’s a little too simple.According to David Drucker’s new book In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, we sho

  • Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson stands by LGBTQ+ 'filth' comments amid controversy

    Robinson explained he was discussing the teaching of LGBTQ issues in public schools when he made the comment in June. He has since doubled down.

  • Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.