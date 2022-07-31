Spain's PM offers support for North Macedonia's EU candidacy

KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
·2 min read

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has offered North Macedonia his country’s full support for integration into the 27-nation European Union.

Sanchez held talks Sunday with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in the capital of Skopje, ahead of the last stop on his Western Balkan tour, visiting Albania on Monday. He has also visited Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

The Balkan nations are all in different stages of the EU accession process. EU officials have recently sought to encourage governments in the region to move on with reforms amid concerns over Russia’s efforts to boost its influence in the Balkans.

Sanchez said the war in Ukraine has prompted the EU to rethink its enlargement policies and open its doors to countries in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

“We are more united now than ever before. You can count on me on your European perspective,” Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Kovachevski.

The EU started membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia two weeks ago, a long-delayed step in the Balkan nations’ paths toward EU membership that gained momentum amid the war in Ukraine.

The decision came after North Macedonia’s parliament approved an agreement overcoming Bulgaria’s objections and cleared the way for the negotiations to start. Bulgaria had held up progress on North Macedonia's accession talks, accusing that government of disrespecting shared cultural, linguistic and historic ties.

Any expansion beyond the 27 current EU members is likely to still be years off. Despite the delay, the Western Balkan nations have maintained their ambition to become part of the world’s most important trading bloc.

For North Macedonia, the past years have been challenging. Disputes with EU members Greece and then Bulgaria prevented the country’s bid from moving forward because any move by the EU to add new members requires unanimous agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish PM Sanchez backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Spain's prime minister on Saturday expressed support for Bosnia to become a candidate for European Union membership amid fears that uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine could fuel instability in the ethnically torn Balkan nation that went through a devastating conflict in the 1990s'. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to Sarajevo from Serbia, where he kicked off his tour of the Balkan region on Friday. “During my meetings today I wanted to highlight the opportunity that would be for Bosnia and Herzegovina if the European Union would take its enlargement with a new sense of urgency," Sanchez said at a press conference.

  • NBA and Civil Rights Icon Bill Russell Dead at 88: 'Our Beloved No. 6'

    Bill Russell, who earned 11 NBA championship rings during his career, died on Sunday with his wife Jeannine by his side

  • Caroline O’Hanlon calls for support for smaller netballing nations

    Northern Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon called on World Netball to do more for smaller nations after her side lost 54-41 to Malawi at the Commonwealth Games.

  • Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis

    Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukraine’s harvest could be halved by Russia’s invasion in a move that threatens to trigger a global food crisis.

  • Calstrs Posts 1.3% Loss for Latest Fiscal Year After Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The California State Teachers’ Retirement System reported a 1.3% loss on its investments for the most recent fiscal year, the first drop since 2009, fueled by sharp declines in stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by

  • Brexit after Boris

    Boris Johnson became prime minister on the promise that Brexit would bring prosperity and pride. Did it?

  • American veterans captured in Ukraine sent to prison, family says

    Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are believed to be the first Americans captured while fighting against Russian forces.

  • After steep decline, U.S. small caps tempt investors with cheap valuations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of smaller U.S. companies are outpacing a rally in the broader equity market as they draw investors looking to scoop up cheaply valued stocks and those betting the group has already priced in an economic slowdown. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 10.4% in July against a 9.1% gain for the benchmark S&P 500, its biggest percentage-point outperformance on a monthly basis since February. Small caps tend to be more domestically oriented, less profitable and carry a heavier debt load than their larger counterparts, often putting them in the firing line when worries over the economy take hold and markets become volatile.

  • Angels' Mike Trout says back injury is getting better

    In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week. The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. “It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh.

  • How Bernie Sanders and conservatives united against US semiconductor bill

    Vermont senator opposed ‘corporate welfare’ to firms paying huge salaries to executives – but Chips and Science Act passed Congress

  • ‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto Fans Wager on Ether Surpassing Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksElon Musk’s An

  • Manchin declines to say if he'd back Biden in 2024; hopeful Sinema okays deficit and climate deal

    On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin again declined to speculate about backing President Joe Biden in 2024 and said he was hopeful fellow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will come on board with a deficit reduction, climate and energy bill he negotiated. Manchin’s new spending deal, brokered with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, would close corporate tax loopholes and levy a 15% corporate minimum tax, invest billions in clean energy and reducing emissions, lower prescription drug costs via Medicare and expand health care subsidies. In an interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Manchin touted the package's provisions -- which will need to earn the support of all 50 votes in the Democratic caucus given widespread Republican opposition.

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry slams call by Russian Embassy in UK to execute POWs

    Russian diplomats are accomplices in war crimes in Ukraine and must be held accountable, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on July 30.

  • Man vandalized and set Dale home on fire after dispute with girlfriend, deputies say

    The suspect said he damaged the home but did not start the blaze, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Kushner says Bannon told him ‘I will break you in half’ if Kushner crossed him: memoir

    Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and ex-senior adviser, claims in a forthcoming memoir that former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon told him “I will break you in half” if Kushner crossed him, according to CNN, which obtained an early copy of the book. “Steve, you gotta stop leaking on Gary,” Kushner says he told Bannon…

  • Cascade of crises: Unexpected events test Joe Biden's leadership, popularity

    From Afghanistan to inflation to the baby formula shortage, Joe Biden has been hammered by events that have eroded his support even among Democrats.

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysThe euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbles tow

  • Chinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account

    Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signalled on Friday she was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of her visiting the democratically ruled island, claimed by Beijing, has intensified in recent days, fuelling tensions beyond the Taiwan Strait.

  • Report: Matt Gaetz Told Roger Stone 'Big Guy' Would Likely Get Him Off

    The recording of the conversation was captured by a microphone Stone was wearing for a film crew making an upcoming documentary.

  • Anthony Davis’ top 10 games of the 2021-22 season: No. 2

    Anthony Davis picked up the slack for an injured LeBron James in late October and boosted the Lakers to a win over the Spurs.