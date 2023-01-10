Spain's ride-hailing Cabify plans IPO within 12-15 months -El Confidencial

FILE PHOTO: A Cabify taxi car is seen through the window of a car in Malaga
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify plans to list its shares on the stock market within 12 to 15 months, local news website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources closed to the company's management.

The company's valuation would be close to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), El Confidencial added, citing other unidentified financial sources.

The company, which has a large presence in Spain and Latin America, is one of Spain's few unicorns, or start-up companies with a valuation above 1 billion euros.

Cabify is working with Morgan Stanley on the listing, El Confidencial said.

Having previously said it would eventually go public, Cabify has been bolstered by good results in 2022 after being hit by pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021, the news website said.

A spokesperson for Cabify declined to comment and a Morgan Stanley official was not immediately able to comment.

($1 = 0.9322 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Olam Group Plans to List Agribusiness Unit in Saudi Arabia

    (Bloomberg) -- Olam Group, one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, will pursue a primary listing for its agribusiness unit in Singapore and a potential concurrent listing in Saudi Arabia as early as the first half of 2023. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets W

  • Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer

    Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.

  • Following Brazil's far-right uprising, Biden will bring Lula to the White House

    In the wake of a violent uprising on Sunday by supporters of Brazil's far-right former president, President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with the nation's newly inaugurated leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and extended an invitation to visit the White House. The statement added that da Silva accepted the invitation to "visit Washington in early February for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda."

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

    Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Koc Holding AS in Turkey. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported. SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook. The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025. The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.