Spain's rising COVID-19 rate gathers pace

FILE PHOTO: People get tested before the first massive concert since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus infection rate rose by more than 10 since Friday, with 15,500 cases added to the tally, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, as a gradual uptick in contagion from mid-March lows gathered pace.

The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose to 149 cases per 100,000 people from 138 cases on Friday, the data showed.

It had been inching higher since dropping below 130 cases per 100,000 people in mid-March and remains well below the peak of nearly 900 cases recorded in late January.

Monday's infection numbers brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 3.27 million cases. The death toll climbed by 189 since Friday to 75,199.

"At a national level we are in a phase of expansion" of new cases, Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference, adding that the trend was likely to continue in the coming days.

Though bars and restaurants remain open in much of the country, Spain has banned travel between different regions and limited social events to four people during Holy Week to prevent Easter celebrations triggering a fresh resurgence in contagion.

"If we manage to follow the Easter restrictions, we may not be talking about a fourth wave," Simon said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Gigantes’ Director Enrique Urbizu Talks Movistar Plus’ New Banner Series ‘Libertad’

    As the COVID-19 crisis still roils around the world, Movistar Plus’ new banner series, Enrique Urbizu’s “Libertad,” opened day and date on March 26 in both Spanish theaters as 135-minute movie and on Movistar Plus’ pay/SVOD platform as a five-part series. Handled by A Contracorriente Films, the film’s broad release is less of marketing ploy, more […]

  • Deadly freeway shooting on I-5

    Deadly freeway shooting on I-5io

  • French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter over weight loss pill deaths

    Mediator was pulled from the market in 2009

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • J&J to supply 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to African Union

    Johnson & Johnson has inked a deal with the African Union (AU) to supply up to 400 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine starting in the third quarter of the year, the drugmaker announced Monday.Why it matters: Disparities in vaccine access remain a challenge for Africans, especially as the continent struggles to contain the coronavirus variant that originated in South Africa. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSouth Africa has a vaccination rate of 0.3%, and most other African countries are on par with that number. The U.S. maintains a 34.6% vaccination rate, in contrast.The virus has infected 4.18 million people across Africa and killed almost 121,000, according to Reuters.Details: J&J will deliver 220 million doses of its single-dose shot starting in the July-September quarter. The African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) will be able to purchase an additional 180 million doses through 2022. Regulators in African countries must still authorize the vaccine, but the World Health Organization approved it for emergency use earlier this month. Data shows that the vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe disease and protecting against different variants, including the variant from South Africa, 28 days after vaccination, the company said.Most of the supplies will be produced by Aspen Pharma in South Africa.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dave Lawler: It’s good news! The shots are going to be manufactured in South Africa, which would be a big development because right now there are virtually no shots being produced on the continent. And J&J’s vaccine makes a lot of sense for developing countries because it’s relatively cheap and easy to ship, plus one and done.What they're saying: "From the beginning of this pandemic, Johnson & Johnson has recognized that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and we have been committed to equitable, global access to new COVID-19 vaccines," Alex Gorsky, J&J chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Our support for the COVAX Facility, combined with supplementary agreements with countries and regions, will help accelerate global progress toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Kennedy: Biden immigration policy is Obama administration on ‘methamphetamines’

    Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., discusses Biden administration’s handling of the migrant surge at the border.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • Deja Drew: McIntyre gets title shot again at WWE WrestleMania, but this time fans will be there

    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre challenges WWE champion “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley (with Miami’s own MVP) of the Hurt Business for the title at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere).

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • CDC: Real-world data shows Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are 90% effective at preventing infection

    A study of nearly 4,000 healthcare workers found that vaccinated people did not often transmit the virus to other people. One shot was 80% protective.

  • ‘I fear I will be murdered’, says teacher who showed Mohammed cartoons

    The teacher who prompted protests after showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed fears that he and his family will be murdered, his father has said. The religious studies teacher remains in hiding after receiving death threats and has told his family “it’s all over” and he will never be able to return to his job or his home. Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire sent pupils home last week and issued an apology after the parents of Muslim children gathered at the gates to protest. The RS teacher was described as a “terrorist” in a letter from one community leader. His family has now accused the school’s head teacher, Gary Kibble, of “throwing him under a bus” by failing to fight his corner while he lives as a fugitive. The teacher’s father said: “My son keeps breaking down crying and says that it's all over for him. He is worried that he and his family are all going to be killed. “He knows that he's not going to be able to return to work or live in Batley. It's just going to be too dangerous for him and his family.” The teacher, who lives with his partner and children, fears he will suffer the same fate as Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded in Paris last year after showing his pupils a cartoon of Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression. His father told MailOnline: “Look what happened to the teacher in France who was killed for doing the same thing. Eventually they will get my son and he knows this. His whole world has been turned upside down. He's devastated and crushed.

  • Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway

    The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd went on trial Monday, with prosecutors promptly showing the jury the video of Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the Black man's neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off and Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe. In opening statements, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that the number to remember was 9 minutes, 29 seconds — the amount of time Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee last May in the case that triggered scattered violence and a national reckoning over racial injustice. The white officer “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up,” even after a handcuffed Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went motionless, Blackwell said.

  • The backlog at the Suez Canal stood at around 400 ships when the Ever Given was freed, and could take a week to clear

    The Ever Given was stuck across the Suez Canal since last Tuesday. Even though it's now free, it's not clear when other ships will be through.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Maryland police officers seen in video berating, handcuffing and threatening to beat 5-year-old

    Calls for officers to be fired after Montgomery County Police Department released a shocking 50-minute body cam video on Friday.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. "It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference which was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.