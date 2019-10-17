Spain's ruling Socialists seen winning fewer seats in Nov election - poll

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spain's ruling Socialists will win fewer seats in the upcoming November election than they did in April, a Sigma Dos poll carried out for El Mundo newspaper showed on Thursday.

The poll was the first to be published since Spain's Supreme Court handed down prison terms to nine Catalan leaders who had sought to declare an independent state, triggering unrest in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

The survey showed Spain's conservative People's Party winning more seats than it did in April while the far-right Vox party was seen becoming the country's third largest political force. However, neither the left nor right-wing blocs would win a majority, the poll suggested. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Ashifa Kassam, Editing by Crispian Balmer)