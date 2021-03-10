Spain's Tourism minister says vaccine passport could start in May

Reuters Videos

Women's rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said it was "time to hold the monarchy to account" in response to the tell-all television interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.In the interview, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying in to royalty in 2018. Meghan said she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born"."And let's also be clear that when we talk about this issue, particularly the issue of members of the Royal family having conversations about the colour of Archie's skin, that is racist," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "It is, for those who would like to see that as, 'oh it's just family having a conversation', no, it's not. That kind of thinking normalises racism."Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said the interview favored Meghan."Nobody asked her about her relationship with her father, nobody asked her the astonishing fact that she only had one member of her family at her wedding," Pasternak said. "This is a woman who seems to make a habit of falling out with people. But none of Meghan's real behaviour was questioned. It was an absolute exercise in torturing the House of Windsor and I came away with a very distasteful taste in my mouth."Tonja Stidhum, a staff entertainment writer at the African American oriented online magazine The Root, said the interview was "very, very revealing and sobering.""It was just like, 'Oh, my God, this is exactly what it's like to be a Black woman,' only on an upper-level class structure, right?"Stidhum said she wasn't surprised to hear about Markle's experience but was devastated to hear the details.