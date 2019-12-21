Spain's Vox party under pressure to back 'Spaxit' after EU court ruling

Santiago Abascal, the president of Vox, said a recent ECJ ruling was a humilation for Spain. - Europa Press

Spain’s far-Right Vox party is under pressure to back a Brexit-style exit from the EU, after the European Court of Justice ruled a jailed Catalan separatist leader should have parliamentary immunity.

Supporters of the populist party called for “Spaxit” on social media since EU judges in Luxembourg ruled Oriol Junqueras, who was sentenced to 13 years for sedition, should be freed.

The decision led to Carles Puigdemont, the former president of the Catalan regional government, and Antoni Comin, both of whom are living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, to be accredited as MEPs by the European Parliament,

"Because of EU courts, terrorists and rapists (who have raped women again) were released. Now they are slapping us in the face by making Puigdemont an MEP,” Santiago Abascal, the president of Vox, said.

“Spain (as other countries do) should not abide by any judgement of those who attack our sovereignty and security," he wrote on Twitter. "Vox is not going to allow any more humiliations."

Vox, which enjoyed a surge in support in November’s elections in Spain,calls for the repatriation of powers from Brussels to national governments but has not publicly backed Spaxit.

Its manifesto called for the Article 50 clause triggered by Britain to leave the EU to be safeguarded from future negotiations over the EU treaties.

The EU’s top court ruled on Thursday that Mr Junqueras, one of nine pro-independence leaders jailed in Spain after an illegal independence referendum, is entitled to parliamentary immunity after he was elected to the European Parliament in May.

It rejected Madrid’s arguments that Mr Junqueras did not qualify as an MEP because he had not sworn an oath to the Spanish constitution.