1 of 3 suspects in custody after chase, shooting with Spalding County deputies

Residents of one Spalding County neighborhood are being told to stay in their homes after a chase with deputies led to shots being fired.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office put out notices to residents around the Ellis Crossing area about the incident on Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, they were involved in a chase that ended near W. Ellis Rd.

They say they are looking for three suspects, two men and one woman. One of those men has been arrested. The other two suspects are still on the run.

The arrested suspect’s identity and his charges have not yet been released.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the shelter in place order.

They add that anyone who sees a suspicious person should call 911 immediately.

