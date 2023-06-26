Spalding County parents denied bond after being accused of starving 10-year-old son

A couple accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old boy will remain in the Spalding County Jail.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the jail Monday morning when a judge denied bond for Tyler and Krista Schindley.

The Schindleys were both charged with second-degree attempted homicide, first-degree attempted malice murder, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the couple’s arrest in May when Griffin police said they received reports of a lost child walking down the street on Westminster Circle.

Authorities said neighbors thought the child looked very small and thin and brought him inside. When police arrived, the boy told him he was trying to go to Kroger to buy food and begged that they not “make me go back.”

The child was taken to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for malnourishment and a low heart rate. Police said he weighed just 36 pounds.

According to the CDC, the average 4-year-old boy weighs around 40 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said other children were in the home and are currently with the Department of Family and Children’s Services. Police said the other children, who were homeschooled, appeared to be OK.

Police said the boy’s father voluntarily turned himself in. It’s unclear when the mother was arrested.

During the hearing Monday, prosecutors accused the Schinleys of hiding the boy so that he could die without anyone knowing he existed.

Authorities have not provided an update on the 10-year-old’s condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: