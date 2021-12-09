Spanaway homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into his house, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Spanaway on Thursday morning after a homeowner shot at two men he said were breaking into his house, killing one.

The break-in and shooting occurred at a home in the 100 block of 165th Street East, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. A homeowner called 911 to report that two men tried to break into his home and he shot at them.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one of the break-in suspects dead. Deputies searched the area for the second break-in suspect but could not locate him.

Detectives and forensics investigators are on the scene investigating the incident.

No more details were immediately available.