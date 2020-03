MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - The regional government of the Spanish Balearic Islands banned on Tuesday all flights and halted passenger sea traffic to stem the coronavirus epidemic, it tweeted.

It only maintained the transport of goods and limited traffic to allow locals to return from mainland Spain and from other countries.

On Monday, the Spanish government announced the closure of the mainland's land border.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)