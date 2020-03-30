Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2019

- Net revenue growth of 24%, excluding political sales -









MIAMI , March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTCQB: SBSAA) today reported financial results for the quarter- and year- ended December 31, 2019 .

Financial Highlights Financial Highlights Excluding Political*

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31,



%

Year Ended December 31,



%



2019



2018



Change

2019



2018



Change Net revenue:



















































Radio

$ 40,821



$ 35,614





15 %



$ 140,385



$ 126,399





11 %

Television



5,297





4,031





31 %





16,280





15,970





2 %

Consolidated

$ 46,118



$ 39,645





16 %



$ 156,665



$ 142,369





10 %

Adjusted OIBDA*:



















































Radio

$ 21,178



$ 18,172





17 %



$ 59,751



$ 55,713





7 %

Television



2,132





1,568





36 %





3,241





4,868





(33) %

Corporate



(3,210)





(2,360)





(36) %





(11,711)





(10,496)





(12) %

Consolidated

$ 20,100



$ 17,380





16 %



$ 51,281



$ 50,085





2 %

Adjusted OIBDA Margins*:



















































Radio

52%



51%













43%



44%











Television

40%



39%













20%



30%











Consolidated

44%



44%













33%



35%















(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31,



%

Year Ended December 31,



%



2019



2018



Change

2019



2018



Change Net revenue excluding political*:



















































Radio

$ 40,741



$ 33,667





21 %



$ 139,994



$ 123,140





14 %

Television



5,057





3,249





56 %





16,004





14,394





11 %

Consolidated

$ 45,798



$ 36,916





24 %



$ 155,998



$ 137,534





13 %

Adjusted OIBDA excluding political*:



















































Radio

$ 21,104



$ 16,381





29 %



$ 59,391



$ 52,715





13 %

Television



1,911





849





125 %





2,987





3,418





(13) %

Corporate



(3,210)





(2,360)





(36) %





(11,711)





(10,496)





(12) %

Consolidated

$ 19,805



$ 14,870





33 %



$ 50,667



$ 45,637





11 %



* Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a definition of Adjusted OIBDA and a reconciliation from net revenue excluding political, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA excluding political to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Discussion and Results

"As our release demonstrates, we delivered outstanding Q4 results which, in turn, contributed to our best annual financial showing in over 15 years," commented Raúl Alarcón, Chairman and CEO. "All business units including radio, television, experiential and interactive exhibited sustained increases with our core radio operation ranked among the leaders in the industry in ratings, revenue, SOI and margin growth."

"In addition, fiscal 2020 started off exceptionally well and, as a result, we're confident of a strong rebound later in the year as our industry, our nation and the world eventually recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, we are adapting operationally, financially and strategically at all levels and in all markets during this interim period so as to protect our personnel while continuing to inform, entertain and serve audiences and advertisers in anticipation of a surging demand for ad inventory and rescheduled live events as the year progresses."

"In the meantime, we're adopting an old motto that has served American businesses extremely well since the beginning of the 19 th century: 'We're Open for Business.' "

Quarter Ended Results

For the quarter-ended December 31, 2019 , consolidated net revenue totaled $46.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 16%. Our radio segment net revenue increased 15% due to increases in local, special events, network, and digital which were partially offset by a decrease in national sales. Our television segment net revenue increased 31%, due to the increase in local sales which were partially offset by decreases in national sales. Consolidated net revenue excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $45.8 million compared to $36.9 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 24%.

Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $20.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of $2.7 million or 16%. Our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA increased 17%, primarily due to the increase in net revenue of approximately $5.2 million partially offset by an increase in operating expenses of $2.2 million . Radio station operating expenses increased mainly due to increases in special events expenses, professional fees, compensation, and music license fees expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease advertising expenses. Our television segment Adjusted OIBDA increased approximately $0.6 million , due to increase in net revenue of approximately $1.3 million partially offset an increase in operating expenses of approximately $0.7 million . Television station operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in production costs, barter expense and taxes and license fees. Our corporate expenses, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, increased $0.9 million or 36%, mostly due to increases in compensation, insurance and professional fees. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $19.8 million compared to $14.9 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of 33%.

Operating income totaled $17.3 million compared to $14.3 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of approximately $3.0 million or 21%. This increase in operating income was primarily due to the increase in net revenue partially offset by the increase in operating expenses.

Year Ended Results

For the year-ended December 31, 2019 , consolidated net revenue totaled $156.7 million compared to $142.4 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 10%. Our radio segment net revenue increased $14.0 million or 11% due to increases in local, network, and digital sales which were offset by a decrease in national sales. Our special events revenue increased primarily in our Los Angeles , New York and San Francisco markets. Our television segment net revenue increased $0.3 million or 2%, due to increases in local sales offset by a decrease in special event and subscriber based revenue. Consolidated net revenue excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $156.0 million compared to $137.5 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 13%.