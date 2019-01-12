Spanish citizen killed in Paris gas blast: Spanish foreign minister

BARCELONA (Reuters) - A Spanish citizen has died following a gas explosion in central Paris on Saturday, bringing the death toll to three, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said.

"I profoundly regret the death of three people in an explosion in central Paris, among them one Spanish citizen," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Two firefighters also died fighting the blaze, the French authorities said.

(This story corrects spelling of minister's name.)

(Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Edmund Blair)