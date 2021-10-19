Spanish court throws out lawsuit against US treasure hunters

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2012 file photo, a block of encrusted silver coins from the shipwreck of a 1804 galleon, on its first display to the media at a Ministry building, in Madrid, after a U.S. salvage company gave up following a five-year international ownership dispute. A Spanish court has definitely shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago.

In 2007, the Florida-based Odyssey Marine Exploration scooped up over half a million silver and gold coins from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean when it discovered a sunken Spanish galleon. Spain disputed the company's claim to the treasure, which was worth an estimated $500 million. Following a five-year legal battle in U.S. courts, Odyssey had to return the treasure to Spai n in 2012.

A separate case investigating whether the Odyssey had committed a crime by allegedly destroying the underwater site where it found the Nuestra Senora de las Mercedes ship was tossed out in 2016. Now, another court has said that an appeal by Spanish archaeologists against that decision has been thrown out as well. This decision is not open to appeal.

In court documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday, the panel of three judges presiding over the court in the southern city of Cádiz said the five-year statue of limitations for the alleged crime had already passed. But they also complained that a 2013 request made to the United States for the owners of Odyssey to be questioned in the case was never heeded.

“Even though we share our surprise, puzzlement, and even anger, for what we can only call the unprecedented course of this case, it would be senseless to let it go on if we consider the statue of limitation," the judges wrote.

The Mercedes galleon was sunk by British ships near the Strait of Gibraltar in 1804. It was transporting 574,553 silver coins and 212 gold coins from metals that were mined and minted in the Andes.

Upon its return from the U.S., the treasure was given a home at Spain’s National Museum of Underwater Archaeology in the Mediterranean city of Cartagena.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Family dog attacks and kills 6-month-old in Tennessee, officials say

    Deputies said the “aggressive” animal was later put down.

  • Comcast Launches XClass TV, Its First TV Sets in the U.S., Taking Streaming Platform Direct-to-Consumer

    Comcast is going direct-to-consumer — offering streaming TV services to consumers across the U.S., including outside its traditional service areas — with XClass TV, a new line of smart television sets built for streaming. For the first time, Comcast’s streaming-entertainment platform will be available to consumers across the U.S., without an Xfinity subscription. The cable […]

  • Dutch coronavirus cases jump 44% as hospitals feel strain

    New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped 44% in the week through Tuesday, forcing several hospitals in the country to cut back on regular care to deal with a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Infections reached their highest level since the end of July at 25,751, official data showed, rising for the third consecutive week following the easing of many social distancing measures in the Netherlands last month. That has forced several hospitals to cancel regular care, by postponing planned operations or by limiting surgery to the most serious cases, mainly in regions where vaccination rates are low.

  • Potential jurors in Ahmaud Arbery case asked: Is U.S. Confederate flag racist?

    (Reuters) -Defense counsel in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia asked potential jurors on Monday whether they considered the Confederate battle flag a racist symbol. Three out of the first group of 20 potential jurors raised their hands when asked the question during jury selection at Glynn County Superior Court in the small coastal city of Brunswick, where Arbery was shot dead on Feb. 23, 2020. Former policeman Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, face charges of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the killing of 25-year-old Arbery.

  • Jill Biden Says Her Grandmother, Who Taught in One-Room Schoolhouse, Inspired Her to Teach

    "She opened up new worlds," the first lady said at a White House ceremony to honor the National Teachers of the Year

  • U.S. Democrats battle over climate change plans in $3.5 trillion bill

    Negotiators of a U.S. bill to invest up to $3.5 trillion to expand social programs and attack climate change gave hints of progress on Monday, but some Democrats were resigned to the increasing likelihood that a proposal to reduce carbon emissions will be weakened or scrapped. "Over the last weekend I held many productive conversations" with lawmakers and the White House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said. "We still have work to do," he added, without providing details in a Senate floor speech.

  • More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation

    An international police operation has seized 5.2 metric tons (5.73 short tons) of cocaine with a street value estimated at around 200 million euros ($232 million) on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said Monday. Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest hauls in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years. Police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted a 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea, a statement said.

  • Prescott TD pass lifts Cowboys to 35-29 OT win over Pats

    Dak Prescott wasn't going to let anything prevent him from enjoying the moment. While his team celebrated around him after he threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime to beat the New Patriots 35-29 Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback felt pain in his right calf. It wasn't the perfect ending, but he was willing to accept it after he helped Dallas survive a wild finish and earn its first victory over Bill Belichick's Patriots.

  • U.S. Supreme Court again protects police accused of excessive force

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned two lower courts' decisions in California and Oklahoma in lawsuits where police are accused of using excessive force, appearing to signal that it will continue to grant "qualified immunity" to officers in such cases.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    After a bullish start the week, Shiba Inu Coin will need to avoid the day’s pivot to return to $0.000030 levels…

  • Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

    Gina Raimondo only wears watches made by Bulova — a company that laid off her scientist father, closed its Rhode Island factory and moved production to China in 1983. The watches give Raimondo, the U.S. commerce secretary, a sense of mission as President Joe Biden's de facto tech minister, a responsibility that is focused on adding the kinds of cutting-edge factory jobs that are now abroad. “It’s been a tribute to my dad," Raimondo said of her watch choices in an interview, “and a reminder to me that we need to do more to get good manufacturing jobs in America.”

  • Bulgaria makes COVID 'health pass' obligatory for leisure activities

    The health pass - a digital or paper certificate showing someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus - was originally conceived to ease travel among European Union states. As of Oct. 21, people who want to visit indoor public spaces including cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools should show such a health pass, interim Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov told reporters. Bulgaria is the EU's least vaccinated country and has had the highest mortality rate in the bloc in the past two weeks.

  • Hooters won't require new shorts servers complained were too short

    Hooters servers upset with the new, skimpier uniforms have been granted a reprieve.

  • Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

    The Polish witnesses of the German crime in Wojslawice lived for decades with the memories of their Jewish neighbors executed in 1942. “When I was a young boy I was running around these meadows but the elders were saying: ‘please do not run there because there are buried people, buried Jews,’” said Marian Lackowski, a retired police officer whose late mother witnessed the execution in the small town in eastern Poland. Born after the war, Lackowski has devoted years to ensuring that the victims receive a dignified burial, a mission he finally fulfilled Thursday as he gathered with Jewish and Christian clergy, the mayor, schoolchildren and other members of the town.

  • How History Erased the Black Mariner Who ‘Opened’ the Pacific

    In grade school and beyond, we learn about Christopher Columbus and his pioneering voyage of 1492. Merely two decades after it, however, European explorers stumbled on the Pacific, an ocean roughly twice as large as the Atlantic and far more difficult to navigate. Polynesian navigators were the first to cross the Pacific from west to east by island-hopping from the coast of China to the Americas.

  • 'I Know She Will Keep Me Safe': Service Dog Henna Helps Her Owner Navigate Life

    From helping around the house to keeping her owner out of harm's way, Henna does it all.

  • Hooters clarifies uniform policy after servers’ outcry over controversial new shorts

    One employee on TikTok described the new shorts as "like underwear."

  • America isn't running out of everything just because of a supply-chain crisis. America is running out of everything because Americans are buying so much stuff.

    Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...