Spanish defense minister calls Putin “threat to humanity”

An effigy of dictator Vladimir Putin at a rally in New York

“He (Putin) emphasized that he doesn’t want peace,” she said.

“He knows very well that he’ll lose this battle. His absolutely threatening statements that ‘the war won’t end’ and ‘Russia is invincible’ show that heposes a threat to humanity.”

Robles noted that negotiations with Putin make no sense as the dictator wants to continue the war.

“We all want a ceasefire, but the Russian president has made it very clear, without any doubt, that he wants to continue this war,” the minister said.

“The price of this is the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, as well as many Russians, who are forced to die for a cause they don’t understand or real-ize, since it’s neither fair nor legitimate.”

