Spanish drone company launches effort to rescue 4 dogs stranded by La Palma volcano eruption

A drone operation received approval on Tuesday to launch a rescue attempt for four dogs stranded near a volcano that has been erupting since September on the Spanish island of La Palma.

The dogs are stuck in an abandoned yard blanketed in volcanic ash within the town of Todoque, one of the regions most devastated by the eruption. The animal association Leales.org (Leales is Spanish for loyal) first asked for help to rescue the dogs, according to Spanish drone company Aerocamaras.

For weeks now, Aerocamaras has been sending drones to drop packages of food for the dogs.

'We are at the mercy of the volcano': Nearly one month later, Spanish island still dealing with eruption

Thousands evacuated: What lava damage looks like on a Spanish Island

The rescue mission has become a national effort, with other companies in private industry pitching in to help. Along with local authorities, Aerocamaras has collaborated with airline Iberia and the marine fuel provider Peninsula to send logistics materials and technicians to the island.

The drone company plans to send a cargo drone adapted for the animals as well as a support drone to facilitate the rescue after receiving a special permit from Spanish authorities to fly the drone above the volcanic eruption.

In addition to saving the dogs, Aerocamaras hopes to demonstrate the value of drones in emergency situations and rescues.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: La Palma volcano eruption: Drone company launches effort to save dogs