Spanish engineers extract drinking water from thin air

Mariano Valladolid and Jon Nazca
·2 min read

By Mariano Valladolid and Jon Nazca

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) - A Spanish company has devised a system to extract drinking water from thin air to supply arid regions where people are in desperate need.

"The goal is to help people," said Enrique Veiga, the 82-year-old engineer who invented the machine during a harsh drought in southern Spain in the 1990s. "The goal is to get to places like refugee camps that don't have drinking water."

The devices made by his company, Aquaer, are already delivering clean, safe water to communities in Namibia and a Lebanese refugee camp.

"In the villages we visited in Namibia, they were astonished, they didn't understand, asking where the water came from," he said.

The machines use electricity to cool air until it condenses into water, harnessing the same effect that causes condensation in air-conditioning units.

While other water generators based on similar technology require high ambient humidity and low temperatures to function effectively, Veiga's machines work in temperatures of up to 40 Celsius (104F) and can handle humidity of between 10% and 15%.

A small machine can produce 50-75 litres a day, and be easily carried on a trolley, but bigger versions can produce up to 5,000 litres a day.

"Our idea is not only to make a device that is effective, but also to make it useful for people who have to walk for miles to fetch water or make wells," Veiga explained.

Switzerland-based Vietnamese refugee Nhat Vuong joined the cause after meeting Veiga and visiting a refugee camp near Tripoli in Lebanon in 2017.

He founded a non-profit organisation, Water Inception, which brought a 500-litre a day machine to the camp.

"It's working beautifully, I'm really happy," said Nhat, who is now raising funds to install solar panels to bring down electricity costs and reduce the environmental impact of the project.

(Writing by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bonds Feel Pull of Sub-Zero Yields as Virus Concern Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond yields in Europe and Asia gravitated toward zero and below amid concern the spread of the coronavirus delta variant will derail the global economic recovery.On Wednesday, Italy’s two-year yield fell below the European Central Bank’s deposit rate of minus 0.5% for the first time. The entire German yield curve turned negative this week and Japan’s 10-year bond yields fell to zero, a level last seen in December. Bonds have rallied this week as a spike in virus infections worldwi

  • Fed's Waller: 'Go early and go fast' on taper

    Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. "We should go early and go fast, in order to make sure we're in position to raise rates in 2022, if we have to," Waller said in an interview on CNBC, adding that he could see the Fed announcing a reducing in its monthly bond purchases in September and a start to that reduction in October. And once the Fed begins the process, Waller said, "There's no reason you'd want to go slow on the taper, to prolong it - you want to get it done and get it over."

  • In the last 24 hours, 81 wildfires have broken out in Greece

    In the last 24 hours, 81 wildfires have broken out in Greece

  • Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. The FDA last month expanded the drug's authorization for lone use or with remdesivir.

  • If You See This Growing in the Water, Beware of Sharks, Experts Say

    There are few sights that can turn a pleasant day in the water into a harrowing one like spotting a shark fin. And while shark sightings may be a relatively rare occurrence in most bodies of water, there's one particular phenomenon that has been making these marine animals behave strangely—and, in some cases, move closer to areas where humans are present. What's more, it's a plant that's prompting their surprising change of location. Read on to find out what kind of plant life could be an indica

  • Fed Could Start ‘Tapering’ Soon. Don’t Expect It to Cause Havoc for the Stock Market This Time Around.

    News that the central bank is reducing the size of its bond-buying program wouldn't necessarily bring a big decline in share prices.

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

  • John Travolta Gets $4 million for Waterfront Estate Near Scientology’s Global Headquarters

    Clearwater, Fla., right next door to Tampa, might seem a remarkably unlikely place for Hollywood stars to maintain multimillion-dollar homes but, as the global headquarters of Scientology, it attracts a fair number of well-to-do showbiz movers and shakers who adhere to the long-controversial religion. Tom Cruise keeps a heavily fortified penthouse in a downtown building […]

  • Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

    A man who was on a liftboat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April, killing 13 people on board, on Monday recalled how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher, was sucked into the sea by a wave and then prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued. Dwayne Lewis spoke Monday during the first day of what is slated to be a two-week hearing by the Coast Guard into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles (11 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. “You’re just begging God to please calm the seas,” said Lewis, who cannot swim, of his time in the water.

  • Toxic invasive poison hemlock is spreading into US parks and backyard gardens

    Poison hemlock is a toxic invasive species that is popping up in flower beds and backyard gardens across the U.S. Here's what you need to know.

  • A giant Tesla battery pack burst into flames during testing, and it took 150 firefighters 4 days to put out

    The Tesla Megapack fire broke out on Friday at the Victorian Big Battery project, which is made up of multiple Megapacks.

  • Colorado interstate closed indefinitely following mudslides

    After a mudslide stranded over 100 motorists overnight and indefinitely shutdown a major interstate in Colorado on Thursday, the state is preparing to issue a state and federal disaster declaration. Crews are still cleaning up the impacted area of I-70 near the Hanging Lake Tunnel in Glenwood Canyon where the mudslides occurred, and there is currently no estimate as to when the section of the interstate will reopen. "The monsoon weather patterns means this threat is ongoing," Colorado Gov. Jared

  • People — Not Just The Megadrought — Are Driving The West’s Water Crisis

    The shrinking Colorado River is becoming an urgent water crisis for millions of people in the West. “The question is, how intense does that crisis get?” one river scientist said.View Entire Post ›

  • Mountain biker chased by grizzly bear near site of recent attack

    A mountain biker reported being chased by a grizzly bear Friday morning in northeastern Idaho.

  • Now there are two. Hurricane center watching disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic

    Two disturbances — both with low chances of formation anytime soon — have formed in the far eastern Atlantic.

  • Bolivia’s second-largest lake disappears

    Bolivia’s second-largest lake has disappearedLocation: Lake Poopo, BoliviaLake Poopo once lapped the shores of the island of Isla de PanzaBut it dried up in 2015(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LOCAL, CRISTINA MAMANI, SAYING:"The water of Lake Poopo would start here. We would arrive from the Untavi community by boat with all my children. The water would reach here and we would leave the boat here. Then my children would say,"Let's go home," and they would run to my home."Scientists say the lake fell victim to decades of diversion for irrigation needswith an increasingly warm climate has making its recovery unlikely(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LOCAL, VALERIO ROJAS, SAYING:"Every 50 years Lake Poopo would fill up, that's what our grandparents said. It would have been 50 years in 2026, since Lake Poopo was in a good state. Now we are waiting for 2026. Will the lake fill again? With this climate change and pollution, it seems to me that the weather can no longer be predicted. In our Aymara language it is said that, "Our mother Earth is tired". That's what grandparents had said."

  • Exhaustion and tough decisions pile on victims of Oregon's giant Bootleg Fire

    It has taken thousands of firefighters nearly a month to secure communities along the southern and the northeastern perimeters of the Bootleg Fire, which has consumed more than 413,000 acres since July 6.

  • Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

    California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state. Firefighters saved homes Monday in the small northern California community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to over 395 square miles (1,024 square kilometers) across Plumas and Butte counties.

  • Climate crisis has cost Colorado billions – now it wants oil firms to pick up the bill

    ExxonMobil and Suncor face lawsuits in the western state but big oil’s apologists say the US consumer is to blame for emissions Burned buses at the Colorado Mountain Ranch in the historic town of Gold Hill in the Fourmile Canyon fire area in Boulder, Colorado, attest to the effects of a devastating wildfire, Photograph: Craig F Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images More than a decade after the Fourmile Canyon blaze drove even the firefighters out of Gold Hill, blackened hillsides and scorched trees at