Spanish govt proposes wider abortion rights, menstrual leave

·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government approved a draft bill Tuesday that widens abortion rights for teenagers and may make Spain the first country in Europe entitling workers to paid menstrual leave.

The measures are part of a package of proposals that will be sent to the Spanish parliament for debate. The package includes an extension of abortion rights, scrapping the requirement for 16- and 17-year-olds to obtain parental consent before terminating a pregnancy.

The Spanish move comes just as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to reverse that country's constitutional right to abortion, in place for nearly a half-century.

Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said the proposals represented “a new step forward for women, a new step forward for democracy.”

The Spanish government also proposes giving workers who are experiencing period pain as much time off as they need, with the state social security system — not employers — paying for sick leave. As with any other temporary medical incapacity, a doctor must sign off on the health problem.

The driving force behind the law is the junior member of Spain’s left-wing coalition government, the “United We Can” Party. It was not immediately clear whether the Socialist-led coalition has enough support in parliament to pass the proposed legislation, which could take months.

The government, which came to power almost four years ago, has made women’s rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.

Abortion on demand is permitted in Spain through the 14th week of pregnancy. The draft bill also scraps the requirement of a three-day waiting period between requesting an abortion and the pregnancy being terminated.

The latest generation of contraceptive pills, including morning-after pills, are to be provided free of charge by the national health service under the proposals. They currently cost up to 20 euros ($21) at pharmacies, according to the government.

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero says if the proposals are approved by lawmakers, Spain will be the first European country to grant paid sick leave for period pains.

Government officials have said that slight discomfort would not qualify women for menstrual leave. The proposed law targets more serious symptoms, such as diarrhea, fever and bad headaches, they say.

The proposals stirred debate over whether the menstrual leave measure would help or hinder women in the workplace, with some fearing women could be stigmatized.

Some private companies in Europe have voluntarily adopted period policies. Parts of Asia, ranging from Japan to South Korea, have long had menstrual leave rules, though the extent to which they are used has been debated.

Italy considered the idea in 2016, proposing a bill that would have provided three fully paid days off to workers who obtained medical certificates. The proposal failed to progress before the parliamentary term ran out in 2018.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A lot of forced birth’: abortion providers’ predictions for a post-Roe America

    Health workers are wrestling with the best ways to fight back against a decision they long expected Dr Maya Bass in 2019. Bass has worked in an Oklahoma City clinic amid a shortage of providers. Photograph: Michelle Gustafson/The Guardian Last week, Dr Maya Bass, a family physician, was on a call with the medical director of Trust Women, one of four abortion clinics in Oklahoma. They were scrambling to figure out how to keep their doors open after the leak of a draft opinion signaling the suprem

  • German prosecutors seek 5 years for alleged ex-Nazi guard

    German prosecutors on Tuesday sought a five-year prison sentence for a 101-year-old man who is on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, where he allegedly worked between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. Prosecutor Cyrill Klement told the defendant that he “accepted the dehumanization of the victims,” news agency dpa reported.

  • Letters to the Editor: If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, massively expand the child safety net

    Already there are millions of children in this country living in poverty. If abortion is banned and kids are still neglected, it will be the height of hypocrisy.

  • Jennifer Grey says Matthew Broderick told her there was ‘no way’ she would land role in Dirty Dancing

    ‘I don’t know what I’m worried about. There’s no way you’re gonna get it,’ Broderick said, according to Grey

  • Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial: Summary and timeline

    The defamation case brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is ongoing and will likely take weeks to conclude.

  • This $1.27 million Columbia SC home for sale has unique Charleston-style features. Take a look

    Get a taste of luxury and Charleston-style features while still living near downtown Columbia in this home that recently went up for sale.

  • Disney limiting commercials on new ad-supported Disney+ service: WSJ

    Walt Disney Co. plans to limit itself to four minutes of commercials per hour of programming on its new advertising-supported version of Disney+ streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The media company also said no advertising will be shown at all to preschoolers who are using their own profile to watch the service. The four minutes of commercials per hour amounts to about half the advertising time on Hulu, which Disney also controls. It's also less than competing stream

  • Dogs Have Been Successfully Trained to Sniff Out COVID

    CAROL YEPESMan’s best friend has a dazzling sense of smell. Dogs are reputable odor connoisseurs with up to 300 million smell receptors in their schnozzes (compared to a paltry five to six million in humans) and 40 percent more brain space devoted to analyzing smells. Fido can pick up the faintest whiffs of any odor better than any man-made instrument. It’s a super-canine ability we’ve been using to help find missing people (paging Lassie), locate illegal drugs and dangerous compounds like explo

  • Opinion: Republicans 'lured' one-issue voters with abortion outrage. What is next target?

    Who will be the next merciless target of Republican moral outrage when and if Roe v. Wade is repealed, Michael J. Morrissey asks.

  • Coronavirus may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children

    A chain of events possibly triggered by unrecognized infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be causing the mysterious cases of severe hepatitis reported in hundreds of young children around the world, researchers suggest. Children with COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk for liver dysfunction afterward, according to a report posted on Saturday on medRxiv ahead of peer review https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.10.22274866v1. It is possible that the affected children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, may have had mild or asymptomatic COVID infections that went unnoticed, a separate team of researchers suggest in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468125322001662.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai achieved its long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID cases outside quarantine zones on Tuesday but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, three days with no new cases in the community usually means "zero COVID" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions. North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media outlet KCNA said on Tuesday.

  • Colorado Gov. Polis says abortion requires 'gut-wrenching decisions,' defends late-term procedures

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the government should not intrude in conversations about abortion between a woman and her doctor or faith leader. Colorado recently preserved abortion rights in state law.

  • Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

    A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime, police said early Tuesday. The suspect was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said, and Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day. Garcia said last week that last Wednesday's shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.

  • Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

    A gunman motivated by political hatred against Taiwan chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs inside before shooting at a gathering of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners, killing a man who tackled him and possibly saved dozens of lives, authorities said Monday. David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas — a U.S. citizen who authorities say grew up in Taiwan — drove to Orange County on Saturday. The next day, he attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

  • A clip showing Putin twitching his foot set off new speculation after claims he is seriously ill

    Putin's appearance and behavior are fuelling speculation about his health. Over the weekend, Ukrainian intelligence said he was badly ill.

  • Rape Victims Should Be Forced to Have Rapist’s Baby, GOP Gov. Openly States

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would pursue a total abortion ban in his state if Roe v. Wade is overturned

  • GOP alarms sound on Herschel Walker in Georgia: The Note

    The next seven days could be the most consequential stretch of the primary season -- particularly for Republicans, who have a series of Senate races coming up where President Donald Trump's endorsements are prompting worries about the types of candidates the party will put forward this year. On Tuesday, voters in Pennsylvania will sort through a wild Senate GOP race. Trump's choice of Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate has opened an unlikely lane for Kathy Barnette, a Black veteran with an inspiring personal history but a long history of controversial statements and actions -- including the revelation Monday that she marched with protestors toward the Capitol last Jan. 6.

  • 11 Republican Senators Vote Against $40 Billion In Security Assistance For Ukraine

    The senators bucked their leaders -- including Mitch McConnell -- who traveled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes