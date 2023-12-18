Spanish Immersion applications 'reopened' at Red Clay elementary: Education roundup

Several programs are hoping to celebrate wins for bilingual learning in Delaware — from Spanish to Greek — while others have secured impressive national grants in STEM.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on some education updates that you may have missed.

Red Clay shares Marbrook Spanish Immersion applications 'reopened'

Parents asks for an explanations of Dr. Hugh Broomall, Deputy Superintendent at Red Clay Consolidated School District, during a parent meeting held at Marbrook Elementary School in Wilmington, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Red Clay is considering phasing out Spanish immersion instruction at the school.

In an email to families last week, Red Clay Consolidated School District indicated the choice application process for Marbrook's Spanish Immersion Program has been "reopened." Applications are available online as well as within any Red Clay school, with a Jan. 10 choice deadline.

Parents upset with recent plans to "phase-out" immersion at Marbrook at Skyline Middle still plan to gather at Red Clay's next board meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 20 — as the future of the program remains unclear.

Families have recently started a group for feedback and updates.

Indian River elementary school finishes fifth year of Latino Family Literacy Project

Alondra Cabrera-Icte showing off her brand-new jacket donated by the Knights of Columbus

John M. Clayton Elementary School just wrapped up its fifth installment of the Latino Family Literacy Project.

The project aims to empower parents to participate in their children's education, even if they struggle with literacy in either Spanish or English. This class saw 14 families attend for eight weeks.

"Together with teachers, parents build connections between home and school, create a reading routine at home and reinforce vocabulary in both English and Spanish through rich conversations and bilingual literature," writes Indian River School District in a release celebrating the milestone. Each class also came with a home-cooked meal.

"This program is instrumental in providing bilingual resources for families while also highlighting the importance of maintaining and building skills in their heritage language. Being bilingual is indeed a superpower and a sought-after skill in today's world."

Learn more about the program online.

Picture includes the Morales-Leon family, Mejia-Lopez family, Barrientos Duran family, Cash Mejia family, Cabrera-Icte family, Velazquez family, Martinez Ovando family, Martinez family and the Contreras Vasquez family with John M. Clayton teachers and administrators as well as supportive community members celebrating the final class of JMC’s Latino Family Literacy Program.

Delaware Online/The News Journal recently wrote about a similar effort at Milton Elementary School, looking to encourage families to read with their kids.

Odyssey Charter wins $500,000 in national competition

Odyssey Charter School awards diplomas to 60 graduates at the school in Greenville on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

One Delaware charter school took home a national award in Manhattan last week.

Odyssey Charter School was a finalist for the Yass Prize and awarded a $500,000 STOP Award, for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless education.

The "Yass Prize" — called the Pulitzer of Education Innovation in one press release — aims to celebrate "innovative organizations trying to break the cycle of ineffective education that is failing students," according to a release following the third-annual award gala.

As one of just nine finalists, Odyssey received its award to build out space in its current facility and enroll more students into its immersion program.

"Being named a Yass Prize finalist will allow us to build out our facilities and expand our program offerings to more students,” said Elias Pappas, the head of Odyssey Charter School. “Thank you to (founders) Janine and Jeff Yass for selecting us as a finalist. We cannot wait to put this funding into action.”

Cab Calloway wins Exelon grant for summer science program

Cab Calloway School of The Arts graduated 120 students in front of family and friends on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Cab Calloway School of the Arts Theatre in Wilmington.

The Exelon Corp. awarded Green Lab Grants for the third year, adding to some $2.5 million awarded throughout the country.

Also in Red Clay schools, Cab Calloway School of the Arts fell among the latest grantees.

The funds, up to $50,000 per winner, are meant to support "hands-on educational spaces where students can prepare for careers in science, technology, math and/or engineering," according to a press release. Delaware's Cab Calloway, according to the award announcement, will use $7,700 to support its outreach and enrichment program: SMArtSummer.

The program invites a dozen lower-income, middle and high school students from Title 1 schools to attend a "Summer 2024 SMArtSummer ECO Camp." Students are meant to gain greater social and environmental awareness through classroom instruction, hands-on experiences and visits to oceanographic and atmospheric laboratories, according to the release.

This wave's 28 Green Lab Grants totaled over $850,000 — headed to schools and nonprofits focused on STEM education in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

