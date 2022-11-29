Spanish Inflation Eases More Than Expected in Boost for ECB
(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation eased for a fourth month and by more than expected, reinforcing expectations for a wider slowdown in European prices and offering some comfort to the government whose aid measures have brought record budget spending.
Consumer prices advanced by 6.6% from a year ago in November, down from the previous month’s 7.3% advance, the statistics institute said Tuesday. That’s below the 7.1% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The slowdown was driven by declines in electricity and fuel costs and an only moderate rise in clothing. A gauge of underlying prices, however, which excludes volatile items like energy and food, ticked up to 6.3%.
Germany, the continent’s biggest economy, will release figures later Tuesday that are expected to show that price gains also eased, while remaining in double digits.
The euro-zone is seen reporting a slight moderation the following day. The figure will help the European Central Bank decide whether a third straight three-quarter-point hike in interest rates is required to curb unprecedented price pressures in the 19-nation currency bloc.
In Spain, slower inflation will come as a relief for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who’s put in place some of Europe’s strongest tax and energy-price measures, costing more than €35 billion ($36.6 billion), in an effort to ease the cost-of-living crisis.
--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Ainhoa Goyeneche.
